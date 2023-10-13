Lexi Thompson flirts with historic PGA Tour cut at Shriners Children's Open, will likely fall short

Thompson was trying to become first woman to make a PGA cut since 1945

Lexi Thompson is trying to make history at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin on October 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez via Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson looked like she was on the cusp of a historic weekend in Las Vegas.

She was right on the edge of the cutline late in her second round at the Shriners Children's Open, but a couple of late bogeys likely sunk her chances.

She was trying to be the first woman to make a PGA cut since 1945, when Babe Didrikson Zaharias did it twice. Zaharias is the only woman to ever make the weekend at a PGA event.

Thompson sits at even par for the tournament after she carded a 69 for her second round. The projected cut is 2-under.

She's put herself in position to possibly make the weekend with a strong second round, which included back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2 at TPC Summerlin.

Back-to-back birdies for @Lexi!



She moves to 2-under and one shot inside the cutline @ShrinersOpen. pic.twitter.com/Z8kR9bfPX1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 13, 2023

Thompson was invited to play this week as a sponsor's exemption. While the 28-year-old hasn't won on the LPGA Tour since 2019 and is the 25th-ranked woman in the world, she's known for being one of the longer hitters on tour. That makes her uniquely qualified to play in a men's tournament, where the courses tend to play significantly longer than women's events.

She averaged 300.75 yards off the tee in Las Vegas this week.

She's also a well-known name in the sport after she made history by becoming the youngest player to ever qualify for the U.S. Women's Open at age 12 in 2008. She also recorded her first LPGA victory at age 16, which made her the youngest-ever winner on tour at the time. That was the first of her 11 LPGA wins, including one major title at the 2014 Chevron Championship.

Thompson's invite was also made, in part, to add intrigue to the tournament.

"I think having Lexi in the field and on the broadcast, it’s only going to bring more eyes to the broadcast, which will bring more eyes to the golfers who are here and the golfers’ sponsors that are on their shirts and hats and bags," Shriners executive director Patrick Lindsey said, per Golf Magazine. Everyone should be looking at this from a very positive standpoint, because we’re bringing more eyes to the players, Shriners, the city, the golf course, all of it.”