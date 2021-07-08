Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang among players slated to skip Evian

Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson are among the marquee names who won’t compete in the Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major.

The field list was finalized earlier this week. Both American stars were among seven of the top 20 in the world who apparently won’t make the trip to France, joining Nasa Hataoka, Hannah Green, Min Ji Park, Ha Na Jang and Shanshan Feng. (For a complete entry list, click here.)

The Evian comes at a busy time for LPGA players, with two major championships and the Olympics in the span of about a month. The Evian, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is slated for July 22-25. The Olympics will be held Aug. 4-7, followed by the Aug. 19-22 Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

Green and Feng were among the players who said they would skip the Evian to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda will play the Evian, as will second-ranked Jin Young Ko, the tournament's defending champion.