Lexi Thompson changes representation, signs with GSE Worldwide

Lexi Thompson has signed with a new management team.

GSE Worldwide announced Friday that it has signed the 25-year-old LPGA star. Thompson had been repped by Blue Giraffe for her entire pro career.

“We’re looking forward to watching her have tremendous success on the golf course like she has throughout her career,” said GSE senior vice president of golf Brett Falkoff. “Beyond that, we know her amazing personality, connection with fans, and as the face of the LPGA tour, will result in tremendous opportunities for her off the course as well as we look to develop her brand and market her as a global athlete. We couldn’t be more excited to have Lexi at GSE.”

Maria Fassi is the only other LPGA player represented by GSE. The management group also counts Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Abe Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen, among others, as clients.