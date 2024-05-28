Lexi Thompson, who announced her retirement Tuesday, used one set of irons as a pro

David Dusek: OK, trivia time: Do you know the year the Cobra S2 irons, which you play, became available?

Lexi Thompson: Ha, probably the year I turned pro, if not the year before.

D.D.: Yup, 2009.

L.T.: I know because I have been using them my whole career.

D.D.: What is about those clubs that has made them impossible for you to replace?

L.T.: It’s kind of the same thing that I talked about with the 3-wood. With irons, I’m not one to use a blade, but the S2 is super forgiving and super soft coming off the face. I know that when I hit them solid, they are going to go the distance I need them to. They are going to be steady in the wind.

I’ve been using the Project X 5.0 shafts, and people tell me, “You should be using 6.0 [which is stiffer],” and I’m like, nope. My golf swing is set up for them and every time I have tried something new, it doesn’t come out right. It’s just not the same.

D.D.: Has Cobra told you if it is running out of S2 irons, and how often do you have to get a new set of the same irons because you wear the old set out?

L.T.: We’ve definitely had those conversations. I try all the new irons that Cobra makes, and they’re great. It’s just that once you find something you love, it’s hard to replace. But yes, we’ve had that talk. There may be something in the works, so we’ll see.”