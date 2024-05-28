Lexi Thompson, 29, announces retirement at end of 2024 season

Lexi Thompson’s history with the U.S. Women’s Open began as a prodigious 12-year-old when she became the youngest to ever compete in the championship in 2007. Though she’s never won this event, it seems fitting that she makes a big life announcement at this event.

In the lead-up to the 79th U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, Thompson announced her retirement on the USGA’s website. The 29-year-old plans to play out the rest of the 2024 season.

Thompson, who has battled a hand injury for some time, has won 11 times on the LPGA, including the 2014 Chevron Championship, her only major. She won her first LPGA title at age 16, setting a record that was later broken by a 15-year-old Lydia Ko.

While World No. 1 Nelly Korda is enjoying the spotlight right now, Thompson has long been the face of American golf.

Over the course of her 13 seasons on tour, Thompson’s heartache has been on full display on several occasions, most notably the 2017 ANA Inspiration when she was informed of a four-stroke penalty while the back nine Sunday for improperly replacing her ball earlier in the week and then signing an incorrect scorecard. Thompson, who was leading the tournament at the time, eventually lost in a playoff to So Yeon Ryu, but the crowd at Mission Hills Country Club was quite loudly on her side.

There have been heartbreaks at other majors, too. Falling apart down the stretch at The Olympic Club three years ago when she had a five-stroke lead was particularly brutal, and then another close call came in 2022 at Congressional, where she tied for second.

Thompson has represented the U.S. on six different Solheim Cup teams and has a chance to play in one more later this season.

She’s scheduled to speak with the media about her decision on Tuesday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek