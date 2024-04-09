Lexi Erickson, Mary Goodwin smash Bemidji State records at Norse Invite

Apr. 8—DECOTAH, Iowa. — Bemidji State women's track and field student-athletes Lexi Erickson and Mary Goodwin broke program records in the 10,000-meter run and 3,000-meter steeplechase, respectively, as the Beavers finished fourth at the Norse Invite on Luther College's campus in their first outdoor action of the season.

Both Erickson and Goodwin won their events. Erickson broke a 21-year program record in the 10,000-meter run, besting Martha Miltich's previous school record by over a minute set in 2003. She ran a time of 37:37.58, the 44th fastest time in the event among all NCAA Division II athletes.

Goodwin broke her own school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase by a second with a time of 10:54.08, the 11th fastest time among all D-II athletes. She owns nine of the 10 fastest times in BSU history in the event.

The Beavers' 4x100-meter Relay team of Olivia Olson, Abbie Disbrow, Abby Syverson and Janice Cole also took first with a time of 49.95.

Bemidji State scored 101 points as a team to finish fourth at the invite, just 17 points behind conference leader Minnesota State.

For complete results,

click here.