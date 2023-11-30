New Lex started three sophomore guards against Fairfield Union. The Panthers didn't crack.

NEW LEXINGTON — With All-Ohioan Aubri Spicer and Kim Kellogg lost to graduation, New Lexington won't be as deep as recent seasons under first-year coach Marc Smith.

Wednesday's clash with visiting Fairfield Union showed the Panthers are still a team that should remain on everyone's radar, however.

Chloe Dick led all Panthers with 17 points and the Panthers pulled away at the free-throw line to secure a 51-43 nonleague win on their home floor.

It was a matchup of teams that reached the Division II Southeast District tournament last season.

New Lex guards poised down the stretch

Smith said the team had a limited summer, adding the past month has basically been the beginning of meaningful practice.

He soon realized his new team hasn't forgotten how to win, despite the loss of two of their most experienced and productive players.

Jill Cooperrider's driving score just before the horn sent Fairfield Union to a 36-35 lead entering the final quarter. It was just the Falcons' second lead.

Their momentum was short lived.

Dick drove for a score on the first possession of the quarter, triggering an 8-0 run that featured three scores in the paint.

Chloe Dick tries to dribble by Elly Lewis, left, and Taylor Smeck during the first quarter of New Lexington's 51-43 win against visiting Fairfield Union on Tuesday night in New Lexington. Dick, a sophomore, scored a game-high 17 points.

New Lex led 43-36 and never trailed again, although the Falcons were still within 43-39 with 3:30 left.

The ball-handling of guards Makenzy McCoy and Gracie Newlon proved critical down the stretch, as the Panthers exercised patience in their half-court offense to chew up clock.

Fairfield Union, which had a three-minute scoring drought in that span, twice went almost a minute between possessions.

Given the new system and youthful nature of the backcourt — Dick, McCoy and Newlon are sophomores — Smith came away pleased with the poise with which his team played.

"Fourth quarter we ran our offense and executed our stuff pretty good," Smith said.

McCoy's 8-of-10 effort at the line ensured they never got closer than six points of the lead after Lewis' final 3 made it 48-42 with a minute remaining.

McCoy spent much of the first half saddled to the bench after getting two fouls, which forced Newlon and other to handle the ball more.

"She's our main ball-handler and point guard, and we really need her," Dick said. "She was knocking down those free throws at the end, and we really needed her because they were going to foul her at the end. She really stepped up in the second half."

They were still able to build an eight-point lead in the first quarter. That was due largely to Newlon and others stepping up to handle the ball.

"Most teams are lucky to have one good point guard," Smith said. "We've got two. We're pretty fortunate."

McCoy finished with 10 points, Cook nine, Newlon eight and Abby Wilson seven.

Senior Abby Wilson secures a rebound against Alexis Leith, left, during New Lexington's 51-43 win against visiting Fairfield Union on Tuesday night in New Lexington.

Lewis' hot hand gave FU a chance

It started getting away from the Falcons midway through the third when New Lex built a 31-22 lead in the third quarter.

That's when senior sharpshooter Elly Lewis, held in check until that point, struck for 3-pointers on three straight Falcon possessions, turning the deficit into a 34-33 lead — their first of the game.

Lewis didn't score again until her 3 with a minute left as the Falcons were 1-of-7 from the field to start the fourth.

Third-year coach Ryan Montgomery, whose team 24-19 at the half, felt his team had momentum entering the fourth and would win the game.

The Panthers' guards ability to chew clock and make smart decisions, coupled with the Falcons scoring woes, proved otherwise.

Lewis still finished with a game-high 18 points. Her shooting prowess doesn't come by accident.

"She is basketball from morning until night," Montgomery said. "She works so much, trains, and just crafts her game constantly."

Montgomery said that counting scrimmages, it was only the second time he had his entire complement of players available. Some were part of the soccer team that won a district title.

"We've just got to clean up some things," Montgomery said. "Defense and rebounding has got to be to be key, and slow ourselves down and take care of the ball. Those two things are our big keys this year that we are trying to focus on."

Tough stretch coming for New Lex

Wednesday's season opener was the first of a six-game gauntlet over 11 days to start the season for New Lex, which has 11 games scheduled before Jan. 1.

Included in this stretch are road games with perennial Beverly Fort Frye and Sheridan and capped by a key Muskingum Valley League-Small School Division clash with Meadowbrook.

Vincent Warren, one of the top teams in the Southeast District in Division II, comes to town on Thursday.

"Those are going to be tough games with little preparation and little recovery time, and that's definitely a concern," Smith said. "But no one is going to feel sorry for you. You still have to go out and play."

Dick said the team wanted to start the season right for their new coach and still has its sights on the league title.

"Ultimately that's our goal," Dick said. "We lost two (good players), but we bring back five. Four in a row, I don't know if that has ever been done here."

