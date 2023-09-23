Lewiston Sun Journal

Sep. 23—WINTHROP — Oak Hill/St. Dom's spoiled Winthrop/Monmouth/Kents Hill/Hall-Dale's party.

The young Raiders, who only had one senior playing Saturday, came from behind to defeat the Ramblers 20-12 in Winthrop's homecoming game and its first football game on the renovated Charlie's Field at Maxwell Complex.

Freshman Kai Taylor threw of pair of touchdown passes to lead Oak Hill back from a 12-0 deficit.

The Ramblers' offense started strong. Its first drive on the new artificial surface went 76 yards on 17 plays. Quarterback Braden Branagan scored on a 4-yard designed run for a 6-0 lead.

The Ramblers' second drive went nine plays and carried into the second quarter. Running backs Brody Adams and Cody Cobb combined for 36 yards rushing on five carries, and Branagan capped the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak early in the second quarter that gave Winthrop a 12-0 advantage.

Oak Hill's defense forced Winthrop to punt on its third drive, then the Raiders found success through the air.

Taylor threw on back-to-back plays to Issac Graham for a combined 17 yards to pick up a first down. Later in the drive, Taylor found Kaiden Delano for a 25-yard pass to the Ramblers' 5-yard line. On the next play, Taylor hit Adam Hinkley with a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Ramblers contested the touchdown, saying Hinkley didn't complete the catch before dropping the ball in the end zone. But the touchdown stood, and the Winthrop lead was down to 12-7.

Both teams punted on their first possessions of the second half. After Winthrop punted a second time, Oak Hill's next possession appeared to be headed for a similar fate. Instead, on third-and-15 on their own 32, Taylor found sophomore PJ Smith for a 68-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 14-12 lead midway through the third quarter.

The teams struggled to pick up first downs in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, deep in their own end of the field, the Ramblers went for it on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs.

Delano added to Oak Hill's lead on the ensuing drive with an 8-yard touchdown run that made it 20-12 lead.

Trent Collin took over at QB for the Ramblers' final drive and hit Carter Collin for 23 yards on first-and-10, bringing the ball to the Winthrop 43. But those were the only yards the Ramblers gained before turning the ball over with 10 seconds left.

