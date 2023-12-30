Lewiston pounds Moscow in semis

Dec. 30—LEWISTON — Defense provided the road map for the Lewiston Bengals to punch their ticket to today's boys basketball championship game in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Lewiston downed the Moscow Bears 69-36 off the backs of top-tier defensive showings from seniors Rylan Gomez and Drew Hottinger.

"Hottinger and Gomez just played their tails off," Bengals coach Brooks Malm said. "Those guys — they came out and they weren't going to let us lose that game. That's really what it was."

Here's how Friday's game between the two in-state foes played out:

Defense sets the tone

If an audience member witnessed just the first quarter of the game, they'd probably be surprised by the final score.

Moscow (4-4) at one point led 11-8 with just over two minutes left in the first frame. Lewiston (6-3) came back to lead 16-13 going into the second.

But Gomez's and Hottinger's defense, on top of the perimeter defense by Bengals guards Jordan Bramlet and Jordan Walker, helped stifle the Bears' offense while bolstering their own advantage.

Gomez was tasked with clinging to Moscow guard Ian Hillman man-to-man the whole game. Hottinger was staked out mostly in the post but bounced back up to the top of the key to guard Hillman while Gomez was on the bench.

The two seniors kept Hillman off the scoreboard and Hottinger's defense inside the paint almost completely neutralized the Bears' inside game. Bramlet and Walker's effort on the perimeter quickly shut down several open looks. This all helped the Bengals gain a 35-17 advantage at halftime that increased to a 47-26 lead in the third quarter and eventually the 33-point final margin.

"That's the best defensive team we've faced so far," Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. "Brooks has got them playing really good defensively. They put a lot of pressure on you and they switch up how they do it. It was hard for us to go against them. They gave us a lot of fits."

On top of their defensive efforts, the seniors also made their marks on the scoreboard.

Hottinger finished with a team-high 19 points, Gomez added 12 and Bramlet tallied 16.

Juniors Traiden Cummings and Grant Abendroth accounted for most of the Bears' offense, pacing the team with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Keeping it in perspective

Lewiston's win gave it the first spot in the tournament's championship game, which will take place at 4 p.m. today against Rocky Mountain of Meridian.

The Bengals have won their two previous games by 19 and 33 points and have all the momentum going into the final.

But, in Malm's eyes, although an Avista title would be nice, Lewiston's drive is self-motivated much more than any potential allure of the team calling itself Avista Holiday champions.

"We try not to get too high or too low after wins and losses," Malm said. "We'll watch the film and get better, we'll watch the film like we did (Thursday night). ... I don't think we're confident because of this win or any of the wins that we've had. I think we're confident because our kids put in the work during the summer, they put in the work during the fall and they put in the work during the spring. They're in the gym a lot. That's why they deserve to have confidence."

Players of the game

Hottinger had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and added a couple blocks.

Cummings led Moscow with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and had five attempts at the free-throw line, making four of them.

Lewiston shot 90% from the charity stripe as a team.

Up next

The Bengals will take on the Grizzlies in the Avista Holiday Tournament championship at 4 p.m. today at the P1FCU Activity Center.

The Bears will play the Lapwai Wildcats in the third-place game at 1 p.m. today, also at the P1FCU Activity Center.

LEWISTON (6-3)

Rylan Gomez 5 2-2 12, Jordan Bramlet 7 2-2 16, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 3 0-0 8, Royce Fisher 2 0-0 5, Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Parker Bogar 2 1-2 6, Drew Hottinger 7 4-4 19, Blaze Hepburn 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 9-10 69.

MOSCOW (4-4)

Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0, Cody Wilson 1 0-0 2, JP Breese 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 5 4-5 14, Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Maurice Bethel 1 0-0 3, Keaton Frei 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 4 1-2 11, Joey Williams 3 0-0 6, Juan Ceron 0 0-0 0, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-7 36.

Lewiston 16 19 12 22—69

Moscow 13 4 9 10—36

3-point goals — Walker 2, Fisher, Torpey, Bogar, Hottinger, Abendroth 2, Bethel.

