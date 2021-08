Aug. 6—LEWISTON — The body of a local man was found Thursday in the yard of a home on Farwell Street.

Police identified him as Marcel Baril, 60, and said he did not live there. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

Police responded to the scene about noon after getting reports of a a body on a lawn at the edge of the yard.

Lewiston and Maine State Police are investigating the death.