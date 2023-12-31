Lewiston boys claim Avista Holiday Tournament crown

Dec. 31—During a week where 3s reigned supreme, it was the interior game that made the difference in the Avista Holiday Tournament finale.

The Lewiston Bengals boys basketball team downed the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies of Meridian 55-39 in the championship game on Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston. And Lewiston senior Drew Hottinger received a birthday present in the form of being named the Avista Holiday Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Here's how the championship match played out:

Well gone dry

The Grizzlies (4-6) made their run to the championship game in large part due to shooting. Rocky Mountain had been practically automatic from 3-point range during the tournament. And when it had jumpshot opportunities inside the perimeter, it was a fair bet those would go in, as well.

From the start, that trend looked to be continuing when the Grizzlies sprinted to a 19-13 lead with just over 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

Then, the Bengals (7-3) started to show their claws.

Lewiston's defense from that point forward completely shut down Rocky Mountain's shooters and went to its inside game, highlighted by Hottinger and fellow seniors Rylan Gomez, who received a nod to the all-tournament team, and Jordan Bramlet to go on a 16-0 run.

By the time Rocky Mountain's drought ended when senior Zack Seeger found the net with a triple, the Bengals had a 29-22 lead with 1:20 left in the first half and all the momentum on their side. Lewiston added another bucket to go into halftime with a 31-22 lead.

"Our gameplan doesn't change so much game-to-game," Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. "It's kind of based on their personnel. (Mac Savedra's) a really good player, so that's who we were trying to make it hard on tonight — try to take their best guard away, make it hard on them. And everybody else, that goes back to our basic rules: build a wall. One guy's guarding him, four guys are helping him, trying to build a wall and contain it."

Savedra, who was also named to the all-tournament team, finished with eight points on three made field goals for the day.

Take it to the iron

With the game still far from out-of-reach, the Grizzlies attempted adjustments to try to dig themselves out of their deficit.

Rocky Mountain still attempted shots from outside, but mostly looked in the paint for 6-foot-6 sophomore Brock Stevens to try to get itself out of its hole.

The Grizzlies got the game back within six late in the third, but the Bengals' attack continued to persist.

With so many shot attempts inside, Lewiston was able to draw a litany of fouls — finding itself in the bonus with three minutes left in the third frame.

The Bengals at that point hadn't committed any fouls and, with that advantage, Rocky Mountain was unable to play as aggressive a defense as it had been and its deficit grew back to nine going into the final quarter.

Lewiston didn't stray from its strategy and the Grizzlies' foul troubles continued in the fourth — the Bengals were in the bonus with 3:39 left and eventually bolstered its lead to the 16-point final.

"In these low-scoring games, the margin for error is a lot smaller," Rocky Mountain coach Ivory Miles-Williams said. "You can't make any mistakes. And that's what we did. We gave up some offensive rebounds, still had a chance, but you don't win many games scoring 39 points. And our shots weren't falling today."

Reaping the benefits

Gomez may have benefited the most from Lewiston's inside-oriented offense. The senior had a team-high 20 points and received four and-one calls on Saturday. Bramlet also saw the line with two and-one calls and finished with 15 points.

Hottinger joined his fellow fourth-years in double-digits with 14.

Homecoming comes to an end

Despite not walking away with the tournament championship, it was still a great experience for Williams. The 2017 Lapwai High School graduate had many supporters in attendance and received cheers when his name was announced at every game this tournament.

"I was kind of story-telling a little bit," Williams said. "Telling my guys 'hey, I used to play in this gym.' And telling them to play with some pride. That's the thing, being from Lapwai — we're a basketball town and we live for it. And that's something I'm trying to promote down in the Meridian area. We're going to play fast, going to play hard and never going to quit and never going to give up."

Playing their best at the right time

The Bengals' tournament run has been the best stretch of basketball Lewiston has played this season — and it comes just in time for conference play.

The Bengals begin Idaho Class 5A Inland Empire League competition at 7 p.m. Friday at Post Falls.

Lewiston won't get a league title or a state tournament berth with its win Saturday, but what the win represents is a team that's been playing at a level that might be able to stand against and prevail in a league that includes the defending 5A state champion, Lake City.

"I think we just got to stay hungry," Malm said. "I think we just have to stay hungry to keep improving. ... By no means do we think that it's over. We didn't get a state berth from it. We didn't get a state trophy. We have a trophy from Avista, which is nice — it's a great feather in our cap. It was great to play Rocky Mountain.

"But moving forward, it's the same message as always — let's watch the film and let's get better."

Players of the game

The Bengals' senior trio of Bramlet, Gomez and Hottinger combined for 49 of the team's 55 points on 19-for-35 shooting.

GIRLS GAME

Lewiston 40, Richland 38

The Bengals secured a fourth-place finish in the Avista Holiday Tournament with a narrow victory over the Richland Bombers.

"Our girls came out with great energy and started the game really strong," Lewiston coach Julie Fisher said. "But we still had a fourth-quarter deficit we had to climb out of, which we did by going on a 10-0 run. This was a very gritty, strong win for the team."

Reese DeGroot led the Bengals (6-8) with a game-high 21 points in the win.

GIRLS

RICHLAND (5-3)

Kylee Kukes 2 0-0 5, Ryanne Stottlemyre 2 0-0 4, Kaya Chang 1 0-1 2, Macie Milum, 4 1-2 11, Cary Kreutz 0 0-0 0, Maya Rowe 2 2-4 6, Mackenzie Schulz 4 1-7 10. Totals 15 4-14 38

LEWISTON (6-8)

Bay Delich 1 0-0 3, Breanna Albright 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 1 0-0 2, Addy McKarcher 3 1-2 7, Avery Lathen 3 0-0 7, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 7 3-3 21, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-5 40.

Richland 8 13 10 7—38

Lewiston 12 8 7 13—40

3-point goals — Milum 2, Kukes, Schulz, DeGroot 4, Delich, Lathen.

-----

BOYS

ROCKY MOUNTAIN (4-6)

Carson Adams 0 0-0 0, Braxton Hansen 1 0-0 3, Carson O'very 1 0-0 2, Mac Savedra 3 0-0 8, Zack Seeger 1 0-1 2, Kaiden Turner 1 0-0 2, Carter Coppieters 2 4-5 8, Tanner Sweaney 1 0-0 3, Brock Stevens 5 0-0 11. Totals 15 4-6 39

LEWISTON (7-3)

Rylan Gomez 8 4-7 20, Jordan Bramlet 5 4-8 15, Drew Alldredge 0 0-0 0, Jordan Walker 2 0-0 4, Royce Fisher 0 0-0 0, Dray Torpey 0 0-0 0, Parker Bogar 1 0-0 2, Drew Hottinger 6 2-2 14, Blaze Hepburn 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-17 55.

Rocky Mountain 19 3 11 6—39

Lewiston 15 16 11 13—55

3-point goals — Savedra 2, Hansen, Sweaney, Stevens, Bramlet.

