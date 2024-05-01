Advertisement

Lewis-Palmer and Mesa Ridge baseball win in slugfests

Chris Ryan
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lewis-Palmer (12-6) baseball beat Discovery Canyon (10-7) in a 19-16 slugfest on Tuesday evening, April 30.

Mesa Ridge outscored Coronado 14-8 in another high-scoring affair.

