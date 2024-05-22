Lewis-Palmer baseball gears up for state tourney

(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Lewis-Palmer Rangers will begin their run for a state title on Friday, May 24.

Overall, the team is 17-8 and finished 1st in the 4A/5A Pikes Peak League. Lewis-Palmer is coming off a dominant region championship 10-0 win, shutting out Palmer Ridge.

The Rangers will face two-seed Golden on Friday at UCCS Mountain Lion Field at 12:00 p.m.

