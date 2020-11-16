Lewis Hamilton's Thoughts on Racing... at Age 13

Photo credit: McLaren

From Autoweek

The 7x champ was on our cover in 1998 at age 13

Young Lewis said, "...always make sure that you give the mechanic – or your dad or whoever – enough information about the kart..."

He loved math but struggled with French

Some things are a little more obvious than others. In 1998, McLaren boss Ron Dennis signed a 13-year-old karting champ named Lewis Hamilton to the team’s McLaren and Mercedes-Benz Young Driver Support Programme... with an extraordinary clause in the contract to sign him on to the McLaren F1 team.

So, naturally, when we heard of this back in 1998, we contacted our man in the UK Russell Bulgin and Bulgin contacted Ron Dennis and did a story on this promising young talent. Not just a story, but we put him on the cover of the then-print edition of Autoweek.

“10 Secret People who will change your world including this 13-year-old driver,” is what the cover words said. It was part of a regular feature we had then about young up and comers.

Photo credit: McLaren

Well, young Lewis certainly did change our and your worlds, having just yesterday put the icing on a record-tying 7th world F1 championship, tying Michael Schumacher. Hamilton said shortly after his win in Istanbul, Turkey, that he has no plans to slow down, either.

“I feel like I’m only just getting started,” Hamilton said after the win, a win in which he lapped his teammate Valtteri Bottas, the only challenger with a mathematical chance of beating him for this year’s crown. “It’s really weird. I feel physically in great shape and mentally this year has been the hardest year probably for millions of people. I know things always look great here on the big stage, but it’s no different for us athletes. This has been a challenge that I didn’t know how to get through, but with the help of great people around me, with the help of my team, through the help of team LH, I’ve managed to keep my head above water and stay focused.

“I’m really hoping for a better year next year. I would love to stay. I feel like we’ve got a lot of work to do here.”

Story continues

Wow. An eighth title is a possibility. But in 1998 he was just another kart racer. To all but McLaren’s Ron Dennis and to Autoweek.

“Say hello to Lewis Hamilton, McLaren driver. Age 13. Five feet two inches tall and 100 pounds tucked in his racing gear,” Autoweek racing correspondent Russell Bulgin wrote.

“Hamilton isn’t bratty, precocious or obnoxious,” Bulgin said back then. “Mostly. He just sounds like a slightly old-fashioned race driver, a pint-sized old-fashioned race driver.”

“I had always liked remote-controlled cars,” Hamilton said, referring to the cars his father Anthony first bought him when he was five. “And I always wanted a motorbike, but my dad thought it’s too dangerous – so he decided to make it karting, with four wheels. And from then on, when we raced, dad thought that was quite good, so we just carried on.”

Hamilton felt quite comfortable in the karts he drove then.

“When I got into the kart I just thought, ‘Well, I’m getting really used to this and I’ve got to go quicker.’”

Bulgin asked the young star the secret to racing success.

“Stay consistent. I don’t know, um… always make sure that you give the mechanic – or your dad or whoever – enough information about the kart and just make sure that you go quicker and over the finish line first.”

Bulgin asked setup preferences.

“Um, I like it to be just right. I like it to be just right so I can push and push without getting too much oversteer or too much understeer.”

Is finding a balance easy?

“No, not at all. It’s quite hard. You have to work really hard to get the kart to that stage.”

Does he prefer to start from the pole and pull away or start back in the pack and fight his way to the front?

“Well, if I get a pole position, I like to pull away. But I like to start at the back and work my way up because I’m really good at going through the pack. I really enjoy racing everybody. When you’re at the front, everybody’s coming for you.”

Do his friends treat him like a superstar, especially since, at that point, they’d seen him race karts on television?

“They do,” young Hamilton said matter-of-factly, without ego. “But after the weekend I just go on with school and forget about karting and do work. Math and science – with the Bunsen burner – are courses I particularly like at school.”

One course he can’t stand.

“French,” he sighed.

F1 drivers need two languages though, right?

“Yeah, yeah, but I think French has got to be one of the hardest languages. Nearly everyone around speaks English.”

In addition to a reported $60,000 a year, what else has McLaren given him?

“Advice,” he said. “And just helping and guiding us along the way. We probably could ring up Ron Dennis to pick his brain, but we wouldn’t."

Had he hung out with either Mika Hakkinen or David Coulthard, the then-McLaren F1 drivers?

“I’m good friends with Coulthard. Whenever I see him he always says hello and we just have a chat.”

Does he offer advice?

“About women he does, yeah…”

Lewis laughed.

“Apart from that, no, not really.”

His heroes then were Schumacher and Senna. His goal was exactly what you would assume.

“Driving in Formula One,” he said. “And standing on the podium in first place as soon as possible.”