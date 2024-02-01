Lewis Hamilton in talks to join Ferrari from Mercedes for 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton (L) could link up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari - Getty Images/Chandan Khanna

Lewis Hamilton is expected to make a shock move from Mercedes to Formula One rivals Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Telegraph Sport understands Mercedes have put out an internal announcement with everyone called to a team briefing at 14:00 with team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison. All team members are encouraged to attend.

Several reports claim talks between the seven-time world champion have been held with the Italian team with a view of signing a deal ahead of next year.

Hamilton has just signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes but there are claims the second year was optional. Ferrari want the British driver to join Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz only contracted until the end of this upcoming season.

The 39-year-old has not won a race for two seasons since being denied a record eighth title in 2021 in controversial circumstances by Max Verstappen in the final race of the season. He finished third in last year’s drivers’ championship after achieving six podium finishes.

Reacting to the reports, Sky F1’s Karun Chandhok said: “Biggest driver move shock since….. Lewis left McLaren for Mercedes! Thought that Lewis would end his career at Merc but a chance to have a blast in the red car may have lured him in.”

When contacted by Telegraph Sport, Mercedes declined to comment. Representatives for Hamilton are yet to respond to a request for comment.

