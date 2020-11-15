Lewis Hamilton’s record-equalling seventh world title the eye-opener F1 needs to enjoy him while it can

Vithushan Ehantharajah
·6 min read
Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One world champion yet we know very little about one of Britain&#x002019;s finest ever sportsmen (Getty)
Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One world champion yet we know very little about one of Britain’s finest ever sportsmen (Getty)

Lewis Hamilton’s seventh title, another feat of history as he equals Michael Schumacher record, is by no means the end.

Motorsport remains as binary as being number one or nothing at all, and here is an opportunity for a kid from Stevenage to put himself out in front among 70 years' worth of racers, and counting, in as uncatchable a position as possible. The German’s 91 race wins have already been ticked off. At only 35, with a dedicated team ensuring his body is as finely tuned as his car, pulling away into double figures is not beyond him.

It does, however, feel like the beginning of an end. More and more the chores of Formula One, among that of celebrity life, grates on Hamilton. And though talk of a shock Hamilton retirement at the end of this campaign, when his current deal with Mercedes expires, were slightly overblown, it did prompt one question. His time in F1 grows shorter with each day. But has it made the most of him? The answer, right now, is no.

He is a champion of which the wider public knows very little about. He permeates the consciousness every now and again, often as part of the stale jamboree of Sports Personality of the Year. He won in 2014 and been a runner-up four times, and it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that victory came because the British public could not bring themselves to make Rory McIlroy golf’s first winner since the more amenable Nick Faldo in 1989. Though it is no measure or sporting success, or even personality, it's a handy marker of relevance in his own country.

Hamilton’s lack of cut-through is very much a product of F1, and vice-versa. Where man and machine are in conjunction and the greater the success the more credit gets attributed to the latter. Thanks to a dedicated global fanbase, the sport and the man have never had to pay attention to that.

That was until the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a standstill, prompting more than just introspection.

Initially, F1's focus was on 98 per cent of this fanbase who do not attend races. As they pushed towards the virtual experience of online Grand Prix, their figureheads for greater social cut-through were primarily footballers such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Thibault Courtois.

Still, there was a realisation they have not done enough to show viewers “under the helmet”. Or rather, they have been too tightly bound by their own precision to fully push their stars to the rest of the world.

Racing, fundamentally, is an unsexy sport of minimising fault on and off the track. Thus, it is one of the more media managed sports, and Hamilton, in particular, has used these parameters to create his own safe space, insulated from the bad noise and the good, both of which he regards as inconsequential. It is why, despite Sky Sports being F1’s main broadcaster in the United Kingdom, their interactions with the main reason they forked out for exclusive rights are limited when the cameras aren’t rolling. “I do a lot with Lewis,” Sky presenter Simon Lazenby told The Independent in July, “but we don’t really talk away from the microphone.”

That changed when Hamilton broke from the sanitised ranks to drive the Black Lives Matter movement within F1, and Lazenby and others at Sky sought him out behind the scenes to offer their unwavering support. The rest followed, some grudgingly, as the sport’s first permanent black driver took it upon himself to lead a conservative organisation to more enlightened pastures and not let it fester in the comfort of its own blue-pencil living.

It took the industry by surprise, even though others were going through their own reckoning. Diversity has always been a topic of conversation among administrators of F1. But their fumbling attempts to purvey even a watered-down anti-racism message when Hamilton had done the brunt of the work shows how out of touch they were. Both with the broader discourse but also a driver they have showcased as one of their own for the best part of two decades.

Indeed Hamilton, having held his cards so close to his chest over the years, knew this was the right time to play his hand. History shows the battle for civil rights is fought by individuals forced to sacrifice their own endeavours to do so. Hamilton, like other athletes, realised the separation of their two worlds up to this point meant the platforms created by their accomplishments put them at a greater advantage than those before them.

Mercedes were in sync with their number one. Just as they have tailored their engineering to suit Hamilton’s standards of aggression, they ditched their trademark silver for black, from the chassis to the uniforms of their pit crew. The very best teams serve the man as much as the driver.

So as the chequered flag went down for win number 94 in Istanbul to confirm title number seven, F1 should see green. For so long there has been a reliance on its engineers and drivers to push it on without seeking to take the wheel themselves. Now they must rush out the blocks, even if it is a little late, to run with someone who can carry them forward in meaningful ways. Beyond his status, and even beyond his race.

At this moment everything is there for the British public to know all they should need to know on the scale of Hamilton’s work. Whether he ranks as their favourite driver among the nine other home champions is down to personal preference. Even meeting halfway those whose criticisms of Hamilton are coded in xenophobia - and those whose prejudices can be judged in the cold light of day – acknowledging him as a modern great should not be a stomach churner.

For those who may need further convincing, the context of his legacy will only grow, even after he decides to take his helmet off for good.

But time is running out for F1 to make use of his slipstream and get ahead as a more exciting and open organisation. There is willing, no doubt. And though this further cements Hamilton as one of the pillars of the sport, he will not be around to prop them up for much longer.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Hamilton condemns ‘s***’ Turkish GP track after ‘terrifying’ practice

Turkish GP can represent changing face of F1 for Hamilton and W Series

What will F1 actually look like without Lewis Hamilton?

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • NBA rumors: League targeting Dec. 11 start of 2020-21 preseason slate

    It's possible that we're under a month until NBA teams return to the court for tune-up games.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Michigan destroyed by No. 13 Wisconsin in latest embarrassing loss for Jim Harbaugh

    Wisconsin hadn’t played in nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but it was Michigan that looked like the team coming off a long layoff. 

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M

    Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just under $2 million. The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career. David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said bidding easily exceeded pre-sale estimates.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters. The 36-year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots clear of his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a one-under-par 71 to move to -8, Willett a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Full leaderboard Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put an excellent round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8 and into a share of 10th. But after his opening-day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead. A level-par 72 left the five-time Masters winner in a share of 20th place. Instead, Johnson’s challenge is likely to come from South Korea’s 22-year-old Sung-jae Im, Mexican Abraham Ancer and Australian Cameron Smith who all find themselves four shots off the lead at -12 Johnson, though, holds the whip hand heading into Sunday's final day, the American poised to claim a second major title. Surprisingly for someone who has spent over 100 weeks in the No 1 position, the 2016 US Open at Oakmont remains Johnson’s sole major to date. If he can finish the job on Sunday, he would likely beat the record for lowest winning score at the Masters, set by a 21-year-old Woods when he became the youngest champion in Masters history in 1997, winning by 12 shots with an 18-under par 270. “It's definitely still a long way to go, but I mean, this would mean a lot,” he said. “What a great event; it's the Masters. “I grew up just an hour up the road [in Colombia, South Carolina]. So this one would be very special to me. I feel very comfortable, but I'm going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win."

  • Lane Kiffin celebrated a TD before Ole Miss QB Matt Corral even threw the ball

    Kiffin is really good at celebrating touchdowns before they happen.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

    All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.