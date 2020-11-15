Lewis Hamilton’s record-equalling seventh world title the eye-opener F1 needs to enjoy him while it can

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula One world champion yet we know very little about one of Britain’s finest ever sportsmen (Getty)

Lewis Hamilton’s seventh title, another feat of history as he equals Michael Schumacher record, is by no means the end.

Motorsport remains as binary as being number one or nothing at all, and here is an opportunity for a kid from Stevenage to put himself out in front among 70 years' worth of racers, and counting, in as uncatchable a position as possible. The German’s 91 race wins have already been ticked off. At only 35, with a dedicated team ensuring his body is as finely tuned as his car, pulling away into double figures is not beyond him.

It does, however, feel like the beginning of an end. More and more the chores of Formula One, among that of celebrity life, grates on Hamilton. And though talk of a shock Hamilton retirement at the end of this campaign, when his current deal with Mercedes expires, were slightly overblown, it did prompt one question. His time in F1 grows shorter with each day. But has it made the most of him? The answer, right now, is no.

He is a champion of which the wider public knows very little about. He permeates the consciousness every now and again, often as part of the stale jamboree of Sports Personality of the Year. He won in 2014 and been a runner-up four times, and it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that victory came because the British public could not bring themselves to make Rory McIlroy golf’s first winner since the more amenable Nick Faldo in 1989. Though it is no measure or sporting success, or even personality, it's a handy marker of relevance in his own country.

Hamilton’s lack of cut-through is very much a product of F1, and vice-versa. Where man and machine are in conjunction and the greater the success the more credit gets attributed to the latter. Thanks to a dedicated global fanbase, the sport and the man have never had to pay attention to that.

That was until the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a standstill, prompting more than just introspection.

Initially, F1's focus was on 98 per cent of this fanbase who do not attend races. As they pushed towards the virtual experience of online Grand Prix, their figureheads for greater social cut-through were primarily footballers such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Thibault Courtois.

Still, there was a realisation they have not done enough to show viewers “under the helmet”. Or rather, they have been too tightly bound by their own precision to fully push their stars to the rest of the world.

Racing, fundamentally, is an unsexy sport of minimising fault on and off the track. Thus, it is one of the more media managed sports, and Hamilton, in particular, has used these parameters to create his own safe space, insulated from the bad noise and the good, both of which he regards as inconsequential. It is why, despite Sky Sports being F1’s main broadcaster in the United Kingdom, their interactions with the main reason they forked out for exclusive rights are limited when the cameras aren’t rolling. “I do a lot with Lewis,” Sky presenter Simon Lazenby told The Independent in July, “but we don’t really talk away from the microphone.”

That changed when Hamilton broke from the sanitised ranks to drive the Black Lives Matter movement within F1, and Lazenby and others at Sky sought him out behind the scenes to offer their unwavering support. The rest followed, some grudgingly, as the sport’s first permanent black driver took it upon himself to lead a conservative organisation to more enlightened pastures and not let it fester in the comfort of its own blue-pencil living.

It took the industry by surprise, even though others were going through their own reckoning. Diversity has always been a topic of conversation among administrators of F1. But their fumbling attempts to purvey even a watered-down anti-racism message when Hamilton had done the brunt of the work shows how out of touch they were. Both with the broader discourse but also a driver they have showcased as one of their own for the best part of two decades.

Indeed Hamilton, having held his cards so close to his chest over the years, knew this was the right time to play his hand. History shows the battle for civil rights is fought by individuals forced to sacrifice their own endeavours to do so. Hamilton, like other athletes, realised the separation of their two worlds up to this point meant the platforms created by their accomplishments put them at a greater advantage than those before them.

Mercedes were in sync with their number one. Just as they have tailored their engineering to suit Hamilton’s standards of aggression, they ditched their trademark silver for black, from the chassis to the uniforms of their pit crew. The very best teams serve the man as much as the driver.

So as the chequered flag went down for win number 94 in Istanbul to confirm title number seven, F1 should see green. For so long there has been a reliance on its engineers and drivers to push it on without seeking to take the wheel themselves. Now they must rush out the blocks, even if it is a little late, to run with someone who can carry them forward in meaningful ways. Beyond his status, and even beyond his race.

At this moment everything is there for the British public to know all they should need to know on the scale of Hamilton’s work. Whether he ranks as their favourite driver among the nine other home champions is down to personal preference. Even meeting halfway those whose criticisms of Hamilton are coded in xenophobia - and those whose prejudices can be judged in the cold light of day – acknowledging him as a modern great should not be a stomach churner.

For those who may need further convincing, the context of his legacy will only grow, even after he decides to take his helmet off for good.

But time is running out for F1 to make use of his slipstream and get ahead as a more exciting and open organisation. There is willing, no doubt. And though this further cements Hamilton as one of the pillars of the sport, he will not be around to prop them up for much longer.

