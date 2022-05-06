Lewis Hamilton ready to miss Miami Grand Prix over jewellery standoff with FIA - GETTY IMAGES

Lewis Hamilton has warned the FIA he is prepared to miss this weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix if motorsport’s governing body insists on pushing through its ban on jewellery.

The seven-time world champion said on Friday that he had at least two piercings which he “could not remove”, adding that if the FIA insisted then Mercedes had a reserve driver ready to step in. “There’s lots to do in the city anyway so it will be good either way,” Hamilton said.

To the surprise of many, new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem appears to have made jewellery one of the major battlegrounds of his early tenure.

The FIA warned drivers in Australia earlier this month that they had to remove all jewellery and piercings - to which Hamilton responded that they would “have to cut his ear off” - and the sport’s governing body has now mandated it in Miami this week, saying checks would form part of scrutineering.

Hamilton suggested that might prove awkward as one of his pieces of jewellery was in a sensitive place on his body. “I really don't know,” Hamilton admitted when asked how the issue might resolve itself. “As I said, I can’t remove at least two of them. One I can’t really explain where it is.

“But what I can say is it's platinum that I have, so it's not magnetic. It’s never been a safety issue in the past. I've worn [jewellery] for 16 years, had so many MRI scans and not had to take out the platinum, for example, because it's not been an issue.”

Hamilton added that he would be prepared to sign a waiver absolving the FIA of any responsibility should his jewellery be part of any safety issue.

“If they stop me then so be it,” he said. “We’ve got a spare driver. So we’re well prepped for the weekend. There’s lots to do in the city anyway so it will be good either way.”

The showdown over jewellery has shocked many in the sport who feel it is an unnecessary war, with Hamilton being almost personally targeted. And the seven-time world champion appeared to be directly challenging the sport’s rulers with his choice of outfit for the press conference in Miami, wearing more rings and chains than even he normally would.

The 37 year-old said he had tried to contact Ben Sulayem before the conference started and was awaiting a response from the Emirati.

“Yeah I couldn’t get any more jewellery on than I have today,” Hamilton agreed before explaining why he saw the argument as unnecessary.

“It is almost like it is a step backwards when you think about the steps we are taking as a sport and the more important issues we need to be focusing on. We have made such great strides as a sport. We are here in Miami and this is such a small thing. I have been in the sport for 16 years and I have been wearing jewellery for 16 years. In the car, I only have my earrings on and my nose ring, which I cannot remove.

“It seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat so I will try to communicate and work with Mohammed. I am here to be an ally of the sport, of Mohammed, and of Formula One. And we have got bigger fish to fry, bigger things to do and more impact to have and that should be where the focus is.

He added: “It is about individuality and being who you are. I did try calling Mohammed this morning. I sent him a message just to reassure him that I want to be an ally and I don’t want to fight with you guys over this. This is very, very silly. I have not heard back yet, but I will try and speak to him before the race.”

Hamilton received support from his fellow drivers in the press conference, in particular from AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly who said he was used to wearing a religious item when driving. “I don’t feel comfortable without it,” added the Frenchman who agreed with Hamilton that the FIA had “bigger things to focus on”.

Hamilton, who has had a difficult start to the season with his Mercedes car well off the pace, trails Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 58pts in the drivers’ standings heading into Sunday’s race.

He said he had noted the “disrespectful” comments of many pundits after his last outing in Imola where he finished 13th. “It has been interesting to see,” Hamilton said. “[But] it is to be expected. I just keep my head down. I know who I am. I know what I do. I love what I do.

“We’re going through a tough time. We didn’t come out the starting blocks as we wanted but we are fighters. And if you don’t know that about me then you just don’t know me.”