Lewis Hamilton presented with Michael Schumacher’s helmet by son Mick to honour record-equalling 91st career victory

Lewis Hamilton is presented with one of Michael Schumacher’s helmets by his son Mick (Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton was presented with one of Michael Schumacher’s famous red helmets by his son Mick after taking a record-equalling 91st career victory at the Eifel Grand Prix.

The six-time world champion took full advantage of Valtteri Bottas’s retirement to win his sixth race of the season, which moved him alongside Schumacher’s all-time tally of 91 career wins and put him within touching distance of breaking one of the last two records he has left to break.

Hamilton has six races left this season to break that record to stand head and shoulders above the rest, and with a 70-point lead in the drivers’ championship standings, he is on course to match Schumacher’s tally of seven world titles.

However, the most emotional part of of the victory came when 21-year-old Mick Schumacher appeared alongside Hamilton holding one of his father’s red helmets, which Schumacher wore during his F1 comeback with Mercedes.

"I don’t even know what to say,” Hamilton said after embracing Mick, who is currently pushing for an F1 seat as he leads the Formula Two standings. “When you grow up watching someone, and you idiolise them, what they’re able to do week on week, and what Michael was able to achieve, seeing his dominance for so long, I didn’t think I’d be anywhere near Michael’s record.

“I couldn’t have done it without this incredible team, with everyone supporting me, thank you so much to the team.”