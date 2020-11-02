As Lewis Hamilton marches to history, it is hard not to see the pain of his luckless and downtrodden rivals

As he crossed the line at Imola to claim a record-extending 93rd Grand Prix victory, all eyes were on Lewis Hamilton. It confirmed Mercedesâ€™ record seventh consecutive constructorsâ€™ title and put him within touching distance of his own seventh title.

But on Formula Oneâ€™s return to this storied track for the first time in 14 years, there were plenty of stories to follow in a slow burner of a race that twice erupted with unexpected drama. Many of them highlighted the plight of those driving under pressure in the sportâ€™s highest category. For some the pain was drawn out, but others were done in the blink of an eye.

The most prolonged pain would have been Valtteri Bottasâ€™s and would have lasted for the entirety of the raceâ€™s second half. It is possible to argue that it has lasted nearly the entire season, but another rough Sunday in Italy sums up his year so far. He was again impressive in qualifying, taking his 15th career pole position, once more beating a man who has nearly 100 of them.

The race was the kind of luckless and perplexing afternoon Bottas has become accustomed to. He kept his lead at the start, as Hamilton slipped to third behind Max Verstappen and he appeared to be in prime position for victory. But damage to his floor sustained in the opening laps (and a Ferrari front wing end-plate lodged in there, too) was costing him lap time.

A first blow was when Mercedes put him on a different and less preferential strategy to Hamilton -- who put in some stunning laps in his first stint to make the win a possibility -- but the Virtual Safety Car allowing Hamilton a cheap stop was when Bottas lost track position and with it any hope of victory.

Even without that slice of bad luck he did not have the pace to win, probably through no fault of his own. Mercedes putting Hamilton on a different strategy might have hurt the most, but with Verstappen lurking it gave them the best chance of a one-two so is understandable. Even so, if the positions were reversed you cannot see Bottas doing what Hamilton did.

View photos Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 runs wide as he leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on November 01, 2020 in Imola, Italy - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock More

His floor damage is a mitigating factor in his being passed by Verstappen later on too, but he found himself in a hole, under pressure from behind and succumbed, putting two wheels on the gravel and surrendering position. It felt typically Bottas and typically Verstappen. One downtrodden and down on his luck, the other harrying the bigger boys and punching upwards.

Where does this leave Bottas? Exactly where he was, a state of stasis; a solid number two driver. There is pretence of him being a true rival to Hamilton but that is only true over one lap. Over a whole weekend he is too far away too often to challenge but the gap to Hamilton has definitely been worsened by numerous bouts of poor fortune.

Bottasâ€™s situation has been a persistent grind, but Alexander Albonâ€™s time in F1 looks like it could be coming to an end as rapidly as it came to life. Progress has stalled and he has been comprehensively outdriven by not just his exceptional team-mate but by almost everyone else around him as errors have started to appear.

Lewis Hamilton win seals Constructors' Championship for MercedesHe was having a half-decent race and was on for a top-six finish but his afternoon ended embarrassingly. After being overtaken by Carlos Sainz he perhaps panicked, booted the throttle and spun. A Vettel-esque error almost and a driver who, like the German, must be having a severe crisis of confidence.

