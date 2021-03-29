Lewis Hamilton exceeded track limits nearly 30 times – so why was Max Verstappen punished?

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Dan Istitene - Formula 1

Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix delivered all that and more than F1 fans would have expected. Lewis Hamilton held off a charging Max Verstappen in the closing laps to take a stunning victory and, for the first time in some years, it looks like we have a genuine fight between the two men on our hands.

Yet there was still plenty of debate and controversy in how the rules over “track limits” were being enforced. We break down what took place below.

What happened

It was ultimately a culmination of issues which led to confusion in the middle of the race and Verstappen handing back the lead to Hamilton within moments of taking it. However, these are two separate issues.

One was drivers running off the track on the exit of turn four, meaning they could carry more speed through the corner apex and define the track in a more favourable way to gain lap time. This was monitored and punished in qualifying, but not the race – at least initially.

Hamilton repeatedly left the track at turn four before being warned not to by his team or he would run the risk of a five-second penalty. Verstappen tried to avoid leaving the track at turn four – as he thought it was not permitted – and did so until his team informed him that Mercedes were consistently doing so and were not being penalised. He then changed his approach.

The second issue was Verstappen completing his overtake of Hamilton off the track, which is not legal. But should the Dutchman have given the position back, or charged off ahead and tried to negate a potential five or 10-second penalty?

What the FIA said, before and during the race

Initially, the Race Directors’ notes ahead of the weekend simply read: “The track limits at the exit of Turn 4 will not be monitored with regard to setting a lap time, as the defining limits are the artificial grass and the gravel trap in that location.”

However, this was later updated (after first practice) to: “A lap time achieved during any practice session by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 4, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.” It was made clear that previous note about them not being monitored only applied to the race, and drivers and teams were also referred to Article 27.3 of the Sporting Regulations.

This states: “Drivers must make every reasonable effort to use the track at all times and may not leave the track without a justifiable reason”.

“Should a car leave the track the driver may re-join… without gaining any lasting advantage. At the absolute discretion of the Race Director a driver may be given the opportunity to give back the whole of any advantage he gained by leaving the track.”

A “lasting” advantage clearly refers to position, as a small lap time advantage on its own is not lasting. A single lap time advantage repeated over 30-odd laps though? That is an interesting question and perhaps one which belatedly occurred to Race Control in the middle of the race, forcing them into action.

What Verstappen and Red Bull said

During the race, Verstappen was frustrated when he was told that Hamilton and Bottas were frequently exceeding track limits at turn four. “How is that legal, man? The whole weekend we couldn’t do it,” he said.

He also immediately questioned his team’s decision to tell him to let Hamilton by. “Why didn’t you just let me go? I could have easily pulled those five [penalty] seconds,” Verstappen said. “I’d prefer to lose a win like that than be second like this.”

“We had the instruction from race control unfortunately Max,” team principal Christian Horner replied.

However, once he was out of the car his position had mellowed. Immediately after the race, he said “I knew that I ran out of the track limits, yeah, and then at turn eight they told me, so I gave the position back out of 10. It is what it is.”

By the time he went into the post-race press conference with the written press, he had accepted that it was the right thing to do to give the place back to Hamilton.

Remarkably, even said that he did not give it back on the pit straight as it would have been “unfair”, because he would have had a better chance to overtake on the second straight with the aid of DRS.

After the race, Horner expressed frustration at the grey area of track limits and its enforcement in Bahrain.

What Mercedes and Hamilton said

Hamilton reacted with dismay when he was told during the race to stay inside track limits at turn four or risk a penalty. “I thought there were no track limits… I have been doing the same thing all race,” he said.

In fairness, he had a point – he was not aware that they would be enforcing this so strictly, or even at all. An onboard video shows he infringed on this nearly 30 times before he was warned by his race engineer to stop.

After the race he described the situation as “confusing” and said that the FIA “changed their minds” half-way through the race, before adding that it ultimately helped extend his tyre life and that he was “grateful” for the call.

Verdict

Verstappen giving the lead back to Hamilton is fair enough. It was an illegal overtake and, thankfully, his actions saved us from a thrilling race being (again) decided in the stewards’ room hours after the chequered flag fell.

Could Red Bull have let him try and get five seconds ahead? At that point it may have been possible, but it looked like he would soon have another opportunity to pass Hamilton. That was not the case, as his car struggled in Hamilton’s dirty air. Before passing Hamilton on lap 53 he was roughly 0.5secs a lap quicker, so it seems unlikely he could have made the five seconds in four laps.

The bigger issue comes with the inconsistency in how track limits were being applied to the drivers, with Red Bull and Mercedes taking differing approaches throughout the race.

It seems Red Bull were wrong and Mercedes right in the first instance. Red Bull should have been wiser here. Track limits at turn four were not going to be enforced during the race, other than with overtaking. That much was clear, or so they thought.

Red Bull first changed tack after seeing Mercedes running wide but then Mercedes told Hamilton to rein it in after being warned by Race Control. So, what changed in the middle of the race? Was it Hamilton’s repeated “infringements”? But infringements of what – track limits were, at that point, not being enforced.

Clearly, much better communication and action must be in place for future races. It would perhaps be best to err on the side of caution and stop drivers running off the track and then stick to it.

It is a terrible look to have a clear, written note to say that track limits would not be enforced in the race, only to start to enforce it half-way through the race when drivers continue to take advantage of it. What did they think would happen? Hopefully a lesson will be learned.