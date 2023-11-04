Lewis Hamilton 'counting down' the days until the season ends after 'bruising' Brazil sprint

Lewis Hamilton cannot wait for the season to end and be done with this year's car - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton says he is “counting down the days” until the end of the season after Mercedes’ recent upturn in form took a hit in Brazil.

Hamilton was able only to finish seventh in Saturday’s sprint race, 34 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull and 30 seconds behind McLaren’s second placed Lando Norris. Those are sizeable gaps considering it was only a 24-lap race.

His team-mate George Russell fared only slightly better in fourth place at 26 seconds and Hamilton described it as a set-back after promising showings in Austin and Mexico City where he managed to finish second in both races, albeit his Texan result was taken off him for an illegal plank.

“It is frustrating the car is the way it is,” said the seven-times world champion who dropped to 24 points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez in their fight for second place in the drivers’ standings. “We have one of the draggiest cars. Our floor is not as strong as the Red Bull so we have to have a really big wing and we are just slow in the straight.

“The last couple of races we have been excited, we’re progressing, and it has been positive to see. And then you come to another track, and you have the worst deg [tyre degradation] you have had for ages. So you just don’t know what to expect.

Hamilton rued how slow the W14 is in the straight - Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Only a couple more races with this car and then it is done so I will be happy. This year, I am just counting down the days.”

The sprint race format has its critics but this was actually one of its better outings.

Twenty-four hours after gale-force winds and rain ripped through Interlagos, tearing down the final corner grandstand, there was more drama but this time of the right sort.

Norris, who had taken pole in the shootout earlier in the day, bemoaned a “conservative” start which he felt may have cost him the possibility of his first victory of any kind in Formula One.

The 23 year-old got away alright but failed to cut across Verstappen when he had the chance to do so. The Dutchman did not need a second invitation, cruising up the inside of Norris and accelerating away from him through the Senna ‘Ss’. Predictably, he never looked back, managing his lead and his tyres well.

“I will have to review it,” Norris said of his start. “My initial start was good but my second phase of the launch, maybe I was just a bit conservative. Woulda, coulda, shoulda.”

Norris bemoaned a 'conservative' start that cost McLaren victory - NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

It might have been worse for the McLaren man with Mercedes’ George Russell also squeezing past him into Turn 4, the Descida do Lago, on the opening lap. But Norris stayed calm and managed to reclaim second place on lap five, eventually beating Russell at a canter.

Russell, like Hamilton, found the going tough after a promising start in which they both passed Pérez. The Mexican ended up re-passing them both and pulling away with ease.

Hamilton had salt rubbed into his wounds as he was overtaken by both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda in the closing laps.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described it as a “bruising day” for the Brackley team.

“I think we pushed very hard at the beginning, the car was not balanced right, and then you put in some sliding and it just killed the tyres,” he said. “We need to really scratch our heads hard over what we can do for tomorrow, and improve.”

Hamilton will start Sunday’s race from fifth on the grid, Norris sixth and Russell eighth. They will all have their work cut out trying to prevent pole-sitter Verstappen from taking his 17th win in 20 races this season.