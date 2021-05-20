Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Lewis Hamilton blasts F1's inaccessible 'billionaire boys club'

Tom Cary
·5 min read
Hamilton was speaking ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix - GETTY IMAGES

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 has become a “billionaire boys club” and there is “no way” he would have made it in the sport if he were starting out now.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion famously grew up on a council estate in Stevenage. His father, Anthony, held down multiple jobs at once in order to put him through karting. Hamilton got his big break aged 13 when McLaren signed him to their driver development programme, sponsoring his rise from that moment on.

But speaking to Spanish publication AS ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton said he would not have made it in today’s world.

“For me, personally, we’re living in a time that this is really a billionaire boys club,” he said. “If I go back to where I started, growing up in a normal working class family, there’s no way that I could be here. No way. All the guys that you’re fighting against just have that much more money.

“I think for the future we’ve got to work to change that. To make it more accessible, to people from rich and more normal backgrounds.”

Hamilton, who has taken a record 98 grand prix victories and 100 pole positions in his F1 career to date, has become an increasingly vocal campaigner for diversity.

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in the United States last year, Hamilton instigated the anti-racism gesture F1 adopted on the grid before races. And he has continued to call for change.

Hamilton is trying to tackle the lack of diversity in the sport - GETTY IMAGES

The 36 year-old said at the start of the current season that the biggest priority of his career now was not winning an eighth world title but fighting for greater diversity in the sport. Indeed, he only agreed his new one-year contract with Mercedes after they committed to starting a joint charitable foundation with “the mission of supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport”.

Asked by AS what winning an eighth F1 world title would mean to him, Hamilton insisted: “It’s not going to change anything. I know who I am and what I’m capable of, where I come from and what we’ve achieved. I have no idea if I’m going to get it, I’m working towards it. But it’s not going to change anything in my life. Numbers are not something that I focus on.

“What I would be proud of is that last year the team only had three per cent diversity. If at the end of this year we have five per cent or slightly more, and in the next couple of years we were into the teens, that for me is huge.

“So that’s what I’m most passionate about. But of course I want to win this championship, because there are a lot of people working in the background - we win and we lose as a team.”

F1 has long been littered with rich benefactors but Hamilton should be applauded for pushing for change

Hamilton’s observation that Formula 1 has become a “billionaire boys’ club” is hardly new. ‘Billionaires’ may have replaced ‘millionaires’ in recent years but Formula 1 has always been littered with drivers who have climbed motorsport's greasy pole thanks to the largesse of their parents rather than superior driving skills. It's a feature of sports car racing in general. From the ‘gentleman drivers' of the 1950s and 1960s to the sons of the mega-rich today.

The current generation is no exception. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, Williams’ Nicholas Latifi and Haas’ Nikita Mazepin all have billionaire dads (Stroll’s even runs the team) and there are many more from privileged backgrounds. Lando Norris’s father, for instance, is a retired pensions manager and one of Britain’s richest men.

Which is not to say they are bad drivers. Not all of them, anyway. Norris has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and has just signed a new McLaren contract. Hamilton made a point in his AS interview of saying how impressed he was by his young compatriot. But would he have made it without the bank of mum and dad? And is the situation getting worse? For that is Hamilton’s real gripe; that F1 is becoming more, rather than less, exclusive.

The eye-watering numbers involved in getting to F1 would suggest so. In 2016, Toto Wolff estimated that putting a child through karting to international level could cost anything up to £1m. The Mercedes team principal put the cost of a season in F4 at £350,000, F3 at £650,000 and £1.5m for GP2.

Overall, Wolff reckoned that getting to F1 could cost around £8 million. And that was five years ago.

Of course promising young drivers can find sponsors. The lucky few get picked up by young driver programmes and sponsored through the junior formulae from a young age (as Hamilton was, which will no doubt be a stick used by his detractors to question his argument). But the reality is there are only a tiny number of drivers to whom this applies. The rest have to scrap and scrape their way up the ladder. The ones with wealthy parents tend to last longer than most. Most fall by the wayside.

For every Hamilton, there are thousands who took similar risks and did not make it. “My Dad said in the first year we spent £20,000,” Hamilton once recalled of his early years in karting. “He put my step-mum’s life savings, his life savings and re-mortgaged the house just for that year. It’s a huge gamble and it’s a huge commitment. A lot of people do that and don’t get the end result I did.”

Given the costs involved - many teams have to take pay drivers just to stay afloat - it is not an easy circle to square. But certainly more can be done and Hamilton is to be applauded for pushing for change and greater diversity.

