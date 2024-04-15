Lewis Ferguson: Knee surgery puts Scotland midfielder's Euro hopes in serious doubt

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has 12 caps for Scotland [Getty Images]

"Devastated" Lewis Ferguson's hopes of featuring for Scotland at Euro 2024 are in serious doubt after Bologna confirmed the midfielder will require surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.

The 24-year-old, who has been a regular pick in Steve Clarke's recent squads, was substituted 62 minutes into Saturday's goalless draw with Monza.

Ferguson has scored six Serie A goals and provided four assists this term.

Bologna say his "recovery time will be assessed" after surgery.

But with this summer's finals in Germany scheduled to start in two months, Ferguson's involvement seems unlikely.

"Devastated with [Monday's] news but that's life," Ferguson said on Instagram. "I will do everything to come back better and stronger than before."

The former Aberdeen man has 12 caps for Scotland, all of which have come under Clarke, with the most recent of those coming in an impressive performance off the bench in a disappointing friendly defeat to Northern Ireland last month.

Since leaving Pittodrie for Bologna in 2022, Ferguson has gone on to become the Italian club's captain and has played an integral role in their push for Champions League qualification this season.