Lewis enters transfer portal on Wednesday morning

Arkansas’ Jaylen Lewis elected to get in the transfer portal on Wednesday, he announced via his Twitter/X account.

The redshirt freshman defensive back recorded two tackles in the season opener against Western Carolina and hadn’t accumulated any statistics since.

He had one tackle in 2022 during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl win against Kansas in triple overtime, and also played sparingly against Mississippi State and BYU that season.

Lewis is the first player to officially enter the portal, although it’s likely a number of others will wait and announce their intentions until after the Missouri game on Friday afternoon.

The Tennessee native was a consensus 3-star recruit out of high school and chose the Razorbacks over Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and others.

