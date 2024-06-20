All Lewis County Track and Field Team

Jun. 19—Lewis County Coaches have announced their annual Lewis County All-Area Track and Field Team for the 2024 spring season.

This spring, the team includes an even dozen on the boys side and 14 on the girls side.

The boys team includes:

Adna's Tyler Price in the 100 and 200.

Toledo's Jordan Mckenzie in the 400.

Adna's Jordan Stout in the 800 and 1,600.

Rochester's Gunnar Morgan in the 3,200.

Pe Ell's Carter Phelps in the 110 hurdles.

Morton-White Pass' Clark Henderson in the 300 hurdles.

Onalaska's Justice Miller in the shot put.

W.F. West's Caleb Busse in the discus.

Napavine's Colin Shields in the javelin.

W.F. West's Lucas Hoff in the high jump and pole vault.

Morton-White Pass' Tony Belgiorno in the long jump.

Napavine's Austin Lyons in the triple jump.

The girls team includes.

Winlock's Victoria Sancho in the 100.

Adna's Megan Price in the 200.

Rochester's Mercedies Dupont in the 400.

W.F. West's Joy Cushman in the 800.

W.F. West's Ashlen Gruginski in the 1,600.

Tenino's Brynn Williams in the 3,200.

Adna's Sorena Neilson in the 100 hurdles.

W.F. West's Emily Mallonee in the 300 hurdles.

Adna's Lillian Boyd in the shot put.

Adna's Karsyn Freeman in the discus.

W.F. West's Amanda Bennett in the javelin.

Napavine's Keira O'Neill in the high jump and triple jump.

W.F. West's Shelby Hazlett in the pole vault.

W.F. West's Leslie Morales in the long jump.