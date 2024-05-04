Lewis-Clark State's Drake George and Shane Spencer named Cascade Conference co-pitchers of the year

May 4—Lewis-Clark State baseball earned three season conference awards and a slew of all-Cascade Conference selections, it was announced Friday.

Coach Jake Taylor was named Cascade Conference coach of the year for the third time during his tenure heading up the Warriors, and pitchers Drake George and Shane Spencer were named the conference's co-pitchers of the year alongside Oregon Tech's Bronson Chapple.

Taylor led LCSC to a 35-9 overall record and a 19-3 mark in conference play. The Warriors are currently on a 16-game win streak — the longest active in the NAIA.

Spencer led the Cascade Conference in ERA (3.42) and opposing batting average (.202) and struck out 70 batters in 55 1/3 innings pitched this season.

George has fanned 69 batters in 60 innings pitched and is a perfect 6-0 on the season with a 3.60 ERA.

"We are very excited for and proud of Drake and Shane," Taylor said in a news release. "Extremely well deserving and both of them have had outstanding seasons up to this point."

Junior infielder Dominic Signorelli and senior left fielder Nick Seamons received Cascade Conference Gold Glove honors.

Signorelli leads the Cascade Conference in home runs (15) and walks (38). He leads the team in slugging percentage (.698), on-base percentage (.488) and RBI (49). He is batting .309 this season and has a .967 fielding percentage, committing four errors in 123 chances.

Seamons has committed one error in 92 chances for a .989 fielding percentage and is hitting .313 this season with a .415 on-base percentage.

Signorelli, Seamons, Spencer, George, junior right fielder Brandon Cabrera, senior center fielder Carter Booth and senior utility player Jake Gish were all named all-Cascade Conference.

Cabrera, in his first year with the team, is second on the Warriors in home runs (13) and is first on the team in batting average (.370). He leads the team in stolen bases with 17.

Gish is hitting .346 for LCSC this season with a .519 slugging percentage and has posted six home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBI.

Booth leads the Warriors in doubles (22) and runs scored (58) and is second on the team in batting average (.353). He has eight home runs and 36 RBI on the year.

"Dom, Jake, Carter and Brandon had exceptional regular seasons that have helped propel us to a regular-season conference championship. Congratulations to Nick and Dom for their Gold Glove awards. So well deserved," Taylor said in a news release. "To be awarded all of these accolades in this very competitive conference is outstanding, and as a staff and program as a whole, we are grateful for their efforts and happy for all of them."

LCSC will continue its season in the first round of the Cascade Conference tournament at 4 p.m. today against Bushnell.