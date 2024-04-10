Lewis-Clark State women's basketball team had a season of endings and new beginnings

Apr. 10—The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball team's 2023-24 season was one of beginnings and endings. It was the beginning of Caelyn Orlandi's tenure as coach, and the ending of the careers of seniors Callie Stevens and Maddie Holm.

For the last four years, Stevens and Holm have been synonymous with the Warriors' program. If there had been some highlight play or exciting game, odds are that Holm and Stevens' fingerprints were all over it.

With a new coach and just one year left to play, Stevens and Holm set out to make their last dance one worth watching.

"This year was really exciting," Stevens said. "It was (Maddie and my) last year playing basketball and (Orlandi's) first year as our head coach and it was really special for us to be part of that for her, and for her to be part of our last year.

"Every practice was fun, every game. We just loved each other so much and we wanted to work hard for each other. There was never an easy practice because everyone wanted to get better and push each other."

Stevens and Holm left a lasting legacy on the program — both as players and people. And 2024 was a solid punctuation for two of the best players to wear an LCSC jersey.

Orlandi was hired to replace longtime headman Brian Orr after he retired in the offseason. Whenever someone takes over for a longtime coach, there are questions if success can be maintained. But there was confidence in Orlandi that most people in a similar position might not have had.

Orlandi, in addition to being one of the best players in program history, was an assistant under Orr for several years. There was confidence that Orlandi would continue to have the team in the postseason picture, like Orr did, while carving out her own legacy as coach.

"I think this year, from the beginning, we established our goal," Holm said. "(Coach Orlandi) does a good job of going through our goals for the season, our aspirations. I think this year as a team, we kind of decided we're going to work hard this year, we're going to be there for each other, we're going to do this together. And I think starting those ideals off early really set us up for success."

Under Orlandi's coaching, the team went 26-6 overall and had a 19-3 record in Cascade Conference play. The team was ranked as high as No. 6 in the NAIA coaches poll. Several players also noticeably improved.

Sophomore Sitara Byrd, who was the third captain on the team alongside Stevens and Holm, upped every facet of her game as the season went on. During the postseason, she was one of LCSC's most efficient scorers.

Junior guard Ellie Sander earned her first all-conference nod. She was also the Warriors' leading facilitator (3.7 assists per game) and was the team's second-highest scorer behind Stevens.

The Warriors' post players, freshman Grace Beardin, junior Mataya Green, freshman Darian Herring and sophomore Lindsey Wilson, all played admirably. Their play was made more critical after Holm missed the second half of the season with an ACL injury.

"Every day you come and you want to be better than you were yesterday," Orlandi said. "But when you have a team like we do, you do get better every single day. You have to think about the little things, too.

"Grace Beardin, our freshman, she gets to go against Maddie Holm every single day the first half of the season. A freshman going against a remarkable forward. ... (Camden Barger), gets to guard our conference player of the year every single day in practice. She has to be a great defender right from the get go. ... When you get to go against good people every day, it makes you better."

With the team's overall improvement and Stevens on her way to a third Cascade Conference player of the year season, LCSC won 15 consecutive games from Jan. 5 through Feb. 17.

The Warriors lost three of their last five games, including a 59-53 defeat to Southern Oregon in the Cascade Conference championship.

But LCSC had played well enough during the year to earn an at-large bid and was named a host team for the first two rounds of the NAIA tournament.

The Warriors dominated Brewton-Parker 85-56 in the first round. In the second round, a comeback effort fell three points short and LCSC lost to Jamestown 65-62. After LCSC forced a turnover with less than 10 seconds left, Sander attempted a 3-pointer to tie the game. After it missed, Byrd got the offensive rebound and kicked it to Stevens for another 3-point attempt.

The shot bounced off the right side of the rim and into the waiting arms of a Jamestown player just before the final buzzer. After the shot, Stevens' teammates immediately went to her side and picked her up off the ground.

It was a heartbreaking end to the season. Despite that, the final sequence was a perfect embodiment of what Orlandi, Stevens, Holm and the rest of the program had preached for this year and many years prior: complete unselfishness and team first.

"It's a great group," Orlandi said. "I think, truly everything, fosters down to relationships with each other and relationships with the people that support you — who you're playing for. I hope they play for each other, and they do. They play for each other. When you're willing to get on the ground for her, that's when the best basketball is played.

"You're not defined by your one shot, you're not defined by that one moment. It's greater than that. It's who you are and the legacy you left behind. It's not about the points and it's not about the rebounds or assists. It's about the impact you've made on your teammates lives. And that's what those two do. They make positive impacts."

With Stevens and Holm now done with their college careers, Orlandi will turn to a large returning group of players and new recruits. One incoming freshman is the Washington 2A girls basketball player of the year, Clarkston High School's Kendall Wallace.

Orlandi has said before that players are told to "leave the program better than they found it." Holm and Stevens have done that. Their names are scattered all over the Warriors' all-time records list. But it's who they were as teammates that truly had the most influence on the program.

The example they set has paved a path for returning players and freshmen to follow. And that path is likely to include much more success for Orlandi and LCSC women's basketball.

This season was just the start.

