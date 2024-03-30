Lewis-Clark State Warriors ground Owls in baseball action

Mar. 30—KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A four-run lead wasn't enough for Oregon Tech as the Lewis-Clark State baseball team came back to beat the Owls 10-6 on Friday at Steen Sports Park.

The Warriors got one home run apiece from senior Pu'ukani De Sa and juniors Brandon Cabrera and Charlie Updegrave, and RBI hits from seven different players to help fuel their comeback.

"We showed poise," LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. "We didn't panic when we got behind. ... It was a good road win."

It was another all-around day for LCSC, one in which both the lineup and pitching staff shined.

Bullpen takes center stage

Warriors starter Drake George was pulled in the fifth inning after 4 1/3 innings pitched. When his day was done, The Owls (21-12, 7-2 Cascade Conference) had a 4-2 lead.

Junior left-hander Jantzen Lucas was the first LCSC reliever to come in on Friday. He let up one run — a two-RBI double by Oregon Tech junior Tyler Horner (George was dinged for the first RBI).

Those runs were the final scores of the game for the Owls.

Senior Cam Smith relieved Lucas in the sixth. The Warriors upperclassman shut out Oregon Tech the rest of the way. He struck out five batters, gave up two hits and didn't walk anyone.

Smith's efforts in the final four innings gave him his fourth save of the year (second most in the Cascade Conference).

Lucas earned the win for his 2/3 innings pitched, giving him a 2-0 record in five appearances.

"For the second straight week, (Cam's) been sharp," Taylor said. "He came in in a tough situation there in the sixth. ... He located well and got some good pitches over and just competed. Cam is an experienced bullpen arm for us and the last couple weeks he's been fantastic."

The bullpens' efforts helped reward the LCSC offense, which looks to have started to find its stride in conference competition.

Warriors' lineup comes through

The first couple of innings looked to be painting a picture of a classic low-scoring pitchers duel.

The Owls' four-run inning scrapped that image.

The Warriors have been inconsistent in high-scoring games this season due to the number of runners they've left stranded.

LCSC (18-7, 8-1) didn't let that happen on Friday.

In the top of the sixth, one half-inning after Oregon Tech put up four runs to take a 6-2 lead, the Warriors scored five runs to take the advantage. An advantage they didn't give up the rest of the game.

First, Cabrera hit an RBI single. Then, junior catcher Jack Sheward hit an RBI single. Senior shortstop Leo Rivera brought in two more runs with a double to left-center field, and senior Carter Booth capped off the scoring for the inning with an RBI single.

And they scored all those runs with two outs.

LCSC tallied another run in the eighth — an RBI single by senior left fielder Nick Seamons. Cabrera capped off the game's scoring in the ninth with a two-RBI home run.

Every Warrior except one who recorded a hit also had an RBI. Eight-of-10 batters to record an at-bat got a hit.

"It was a good step forward in that department for sure," Taylor said. "Last couple weekends, we've been leaving a lot of guys on (base). Today we were able to come up with some timely hitting for the first time in a couple weeks. That was great to see."

LCSC looks to close out road trip strong

The Warriors were originally scheduled to play doubleheaders Friday and today against the Owls but snowfall on Thursday night made Friday just a one-game day.

LCSC will play a doubleheader today, starting at 11 a.m., and will wrap up the four-game series with one game Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Warriors have started to hit their stride with consistent performances top-to-bottom in its lineup and pitching staff.

If they can continue that string of play and close out Oregon Tech, it couldn't come at a better time.

LCSC will have a two-series homestead at Harris Field from April 5-14, the first time the team has been home two weeks in a row all year.

The first series will be against College of Idaho, which split a series 2-2 with the Warriors earlier this season, and another four-game series against No. 3 LSU Shreveport.

"I think we were kind of lucky to get one game in, to be honest," Taylor said. "It snowed quite a bit (Thursday) night and it was cold. (Today) I'm going to anticipate two more excellent games. We have to play for 18 innings one pitch at a time. ... (Oregon Tech) is competitive and they're going to want to get some wins, so we're going to have to be ready to go."

LEWIS-CLARK STATE OREGON TECH

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Booth cf 5 0 1 1 Ortiz 2b 4 1 1 0

Seamons lf 5 0 2 1 Norton 1b 5 1 2 1

Updegrave dh 4 1 1 1 Horner 3b 4 2 2 1

Gish 1b 4 0 0 0 Jones rf 4 1 3 2

Marquez 1b 1 0 0 0 Vergara cf 3 0 1 0

Signorelli 3b 5 2 3 0 Mizuta dh 3 0 1 0

Cabrera rf 5 2 2 3 Bradshaw dh 1 1 0 0

Sheward c 4 0 2 1 Tam lf 4 0 2 0

Weintraub pr 0 2 0 0 Culp c 3 0 1 0

Rivera ss 4 1 1 2 Lehrbach ph 1 0 0 0

Barry ss 3 0 0 0

Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 35 6 13 4

Lewis-Clark State 000 115 012—10 15 1

Oregon Tech 010 140 000— 6 13 1

Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so

George 4.1 7 5 4 2 6

Lucas (W, 2-0) 0.2 4 1 1 0 0

Smith (S, 4) 4 2 0 0 0 5

Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so

Arman (L, 3-5) 5.2 7 7 7 0 6

McClellan 0.1 2 0 0 0 0

Cronin 3 6 3 3 1 3

