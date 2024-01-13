Lewis-Clark State men's and women's basketball get a sweep over Southern Oregon

Jan. 13—Coming off last weekend when the Lewis-Clark State women went 2-0 and the men went 1-1 in road games against Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho, respectively, both teams returned home and emerged victorious in the first of a pair of Cascade Conference doubleheaders against Oregon foes.

The No. 7 Warrior women beat the No. 20 Southern Oregon Raiders 68-42 and the men beat the Raiders 75-58. Both games took place Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

"Our defense was really good tonight," LCSC women's coach Caelyn Orlandi said. "I thought we really turned on coming back from Christmas break. We're rotating really well, we're communicating. We just know how to play together defensively."

Here's how Friday's games played out:

Men break deadlock

After LCSC (10-5, 8-1) suffered a defeat Jan. 6 against College of Idaho, a six-way deadlock for the top spot in the Cascade Conference standings took shape. The win against Southern Oregon (8-6, 6-2) helped knock it down to a four-way tie.

The Warriors had to go through a harsh Raiders perimeter defense to come out with the win.

In the first half, after Southern Oregon started with a quick 8-2 lead, the Warriors had to scratch their way back. A 3-pointer by Raiders senior forward Jordan Veening knotted the game at 11 with just under 15 minutes left in the first half. LCSC's usually potent 3-point game was a non-factor during the first 20 minutes. But after another tie (25-25) with 6:27 left, the Warriors closed out the half on a 9-0 run to go up 34-25 at intermission.

Southern Oregon's 3-point defense was still alive and well out of the break, but four midrange shots, two by sophomore guard John Lustig and two by senior guard Davian Brown, helped open the triples back up for LCSC.

Brown's defense on Raiders junior guard Casson Rouse helped slow down the visitors' outside game. Brown and Lustig's midrange shots, and the frequent looks inside, encouraged Southern Oregon to collapse its defense in, opening up more 3-point shots for the Warriors.

With the full scope of the offense now opened up for LCSC, and the Raiders' offense slowed down, the Warriors put together a 41-33 second-half advantage for the 17-point final margin.

Everyone who saw playing time contributed on the scoreboard, scoring at least one point. Five of eight players (Lustig, Brown, junior guard Quentin Raynor, junior guard Gorden Boykins and freshman forward Alton Hamilton) recorded double-digits.

"Just extremely proud of our guys, obviously," LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. "Points in the paint — we had 34, (Southern Oregon) had 14. That says a ton about what we were trying to do. They guarded the 3 pretty well. But at the same time, credit to our guys, I think we could've shot more 3s. But we got downhill, we got the post-ups."

Raynor took advantage of the more-frequent 3-point looks in the second half. He went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. He and Lustig led the team with 15 points apiece — both game-highs.

It was the second highest-scoring game of the season for Lustig, who's been battling a chronic back injury the majority of the year. He went 7-for-10 from the field — his best shooting mark of the season.

"It feels good," Lustig said. "It's been kind of an up-and-down season for me, so it's good to play well in a conference win."

LCSC women control the pace

In Game 1 of the doubleheader, No. 7 LCSC (12-2, 8-1) showed dominance against the only currently ranked Cascade Conference opponent on their schedule.

The Warriors never trailed the Raiders. The closest the game ever got was when Southern Oregon (10-4, 6-2) junior guard Meghan McIntyre hit a 3-pointer with 3:08 left in the opening quarter to bring the Raiders deficit down to 13-10. From there, LCSC only continued to bolster its lead. It ended the first quarter leading Southern Oregon by 10, and went into halftime with a 16-point advantage.

The Raiders' perimeter defense, similar to the men's, made it tough for the Warriors to find easy looks from 3-point range. The physical nature of defense being played wasn't lost on the crowd, with one audience member shouting "it's not the WWE," in the second quarter.

But it ultimately didn't matter.

The only chance Southern Oregon had to potentially catch up to LCSC was the last six minutes of the third quarter. The Raiders didn't allow a field goal to the Warriors in that time, but LCSC returned the favor, held Southern Oregon to just nine points during that span and went into the final quarter with a 15-point lead.

"I think there's a lot of positives we can take from this game — and the biggest is 'don't give up,'" LCSC senior forward Maddie Holm said. "Rely on your teammates and do what works. If we're on our stuff and if we play tough defense, it'll come to us."

The Warriors put up 20 in the final 10 minutes and held the Raiders to nine in the fourth quarter for the 26-point final margin.

Defending Cascade Conference Player of the Week, junior guard Ellie Sander, hit two of the team's five first-half triples and had 12 of her 15 points in the first two quarters.

Two-time defending Cascade Conference Player of the Year, senior guard Callie Stevens, had four triples in the second half and 16 of her game-high 25 points in the latter 20 minutes of the contest. The backcourt duo of Sander and Stevens are averaging 18 and 18.3 points per game, respectively, in the three games since the return from Christmas break.

Holm had a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Seven of 10 LCSC players to see playing time scored.

"Our coaches prepared us really well this game," Sander said. "I think we just listened and scrambled for every ball and were really scrappy, and our game was fast, so we pushed the ball also."

Players of the night

Stevens and Sander combined for 40 points and were 8-for-19 from the 3-point line. Sander had five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block and Stevens added three assists and a steal.

Lustig and Raynor combined for 30 points on 13-for-16 shooting. Lustig added eight rebounds, two steals and a block.

Up next

The women play the Oregon Tech owls today at 4 p.m. at the P1FCU Activity Center. The men also play the Owls, ranked No. 24, at 6 p.m. at the P1FCU Activity Center

MEN

SOUTHERN OREGON (8-6, 6-2)

Rouse 3-13 2-3 10, McGarvey 2-4 1-2 6, Hollins 0-3 0-2 0, Bradford 0-1 3-4 3, Veening 2-5 3-4 8, Blythe 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 3-3 0-0 8, Whittaker 3-5 0-0 8, McAninch 4-7 2-3 11, Dyer 1-6 0-0 2, Reid 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-19 58.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-5, 8-1)

Lustig 7-10 1-3 15, Brown 5-7 2-2 12, Stockton 0-1 1-2 1, Bradley 0-6 1-2 1, Hamilton 4-10 4-5 12, Raynor 6-6 3-3 15, Peoples Jr. 4-9 0-0 8, Boykins 5-5 1-1 11. Totals 31-54 9-14 75.

Southern Oregon 24 33—58

Lewis-Clark State 34 41—75

Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 34-25. 3-point goals — Southern Oregon 9-30 (Rouse 2-8, Whittaker 2-4, Jackson 2-2, Veening 1-4, McAninch 1-3, McGarvey 1-2, Dyer 0-3, Hollins 0-1, Bradford 0-1, Blythe 0-1, Reid 0-1). Rebounds — Southern Oregon 24 (Rouse, McGarvey 4); Lewis-Clark State 40 (Hamilton 9). Assists — Southern Oregon 10 (Bradford 3); Lewis-Clark State 11 (Hamilton 4). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 18; Lewis-Clark State 14. Technical fouls — Lewis-Clark State 1 (Johnson). Fouled out — none. Attendance — 547.

WOMEN

SOUTHERN OREGON (10-4, 6-2)

McIntyre 2-7 2-2 8, Hernandez 3-7 2-4 9, Walk 8-13 0-0 18, Scheppele 0-8 0-0 0, Robbins 2-6 0-0 4, Scurlock 0-0 0-0 0, Schmerbach 0-4 1-2 1, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Wilmot 0-0 0-0 0, DiGiulio 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 5-8 42.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-2, 8-1)

Wilson 0-0 1-2 1, Sander 4-11 4-4 15, Byrd 2-6 0-0 6, Holm 6-10 0-0 14, Stevens 10-19 0-0 25, Barger 0-4 0-0 0, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Brager 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-5 1-2 1, Herring 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-65 6-8 68,

Southern Oregon 12 9 12 9—42

Lewis-Clark State 22 15 11 20—68

3-point goals — Southern Oregon 5-19 (Walk 2-4, McIntyre 2-3, Hernandez 1-2, Scheppele 0-8, DiGiulio 0-2); Lewis-Clark State 12-27 (Stevens 5-11, Sander 3-8, Byrd 2-2, Holm 2-2, Nelson 0-2, Brager 0-2). Rebounds — Southern Oregon 36 (Walk 8); Lewis-Clark State 43 (Holm, Herring 9). Assists — Southern Oregon 13 (McIntyre 13); Lewis-Clark State 19 (Sander, Green, Herring 4). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 15, Lewis-Clark State 11. Technical fouls — Southern Oregon 1 (Scheppele). Fouled out — none. Attendance — 487.

