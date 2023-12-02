Lewis-Clark State men's basketball shows out against Evergreen State

Dec. 2—The short-handed Lewis-Clark State Warriors were too much for the visiting Evergreen College (Wash.) Geoducks on Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

The Warriors (4-4, 2-0) downed the Geoducks (1-6, 0-2) 85-60 to win their second of a two-game homestretch to open Cascade Conference play.

"(We had) two games in 16 hours — so really proud of our guys for having some energy today," Lewis-Clark State coach Austin Johnson said. "It's early (in the season), we're still learning some stuff. Still trying to figure out different rotations and every team plays a different style. So, (we're) trying to navigate that, but really pleased on such a short turnaround for our guys to play the way they did."

Here's how Friday's Cascade Conference game played out:

Speed doesn't always kill

From the jump, Lewis-Clark State's game plan was clear: move the ball around, get a lot of touches, try and find open looks. And it worked.

Senior forward Jaedon Bradley had seven of his career-high 21 points with just under seven minutes left in the first half and junior guard Quentin Raynor had six of his total 15.

But in the early going, Evergreen was still able to stay in the game — in large part due to its speed.

The Warriors' defense and size advantage were enough to prevent the Geoducks from getting good looks, especially on initial play setups.

Evergreen's speed allowed it to get off LCSC's switches easier and drive to the basket. This played out to the tune of a narrow 22-19 advantage for the Warriors with 6:47 left, and LCSC had three players with two fouls going into halftime.

In the second half, the Warriors were able to minimize the impact of the Geoducks' speed.

Turning the tables

LCSC came out in the second half more disciplined on defense, especially on the perimeter. Most of Evergreen's good looks came in garbage time when the Warriors had bolstered their lead by a huge margin — they led by as many as 33 with 4:15 left in the game.

"When we went in at half, we needed to change a few things," LCSC sophomore forward Anthony Peoples Jr. said. "We came out in the second half and really clamped up and was able to secure the win."

Peoples Jr. and freshman forward Alton Hamilton both performed great under the basket, offensively and defensively, and finished in the double digits with points. Hamilton had 11 points and eight rebounds and Peoples Jr. had a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The two frontcourt players' aggressiveness in the post led to a flip in foul trouble — the Geoducks at one point had committed 10 fouls and LCSC had just five.

"When we lock in and buy into our defensive principles, we can stay in front of anybody, we can guard anybody," Bradley said. "In the first half we just weren't locked in to what we needed to be doing. When we lock in, we're good."

The Warriors' defensive jump in the second half and the continued efficiency of the offense resulted in the 25-point win, but the victory didn't come without a loss.

Injury bug bites

LCSC was already without sophomore forward Grayson Hunt and sophomore guard John Lustig due an ankle sprain and back pain, respectively.

Starting point guard, freshman MaCarhy Morris, went down with 17:47 left in the second half against Evergreen with an apparent lower body injury. He didn't play the rest of the game and was on crutches after. The specifics of the injury were unknown after the game, but an x-ray was ordered for Morris.

With Hunt out for 2-6 weeks due to his sprain and Lustig week-to-week with his back, the 2-0 start in conference play might become all that more important, especially if Morris also ends up missing extended time.

"I really wish those guys were healthy," Johnson said. "... Hopefully (with MaCarhy) it's nothing too bad, we'll see, but it sucks for those guys. ... I'm pleased other guys have stepped up and have done some good stuff. Whether we have five guys available or 15, we've got to be ready to go and be competitive and be together and be connected. That's our job."

Up next

Lewis-Clark State will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Walla Walla at Windemuth Court in College Place, Wash.

Players of the game

Bradley had his 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was a perfect 4-for-4 on shot attempts inside the 3-point line.

Peoples Jr. 12-point, 11 rebound double-double was his first of his college career. He also finished with two blocks.

Raynor had 15 points, all coming from 3-pointers. He also added two steals.

EVERGREEN COLLEGE (1-6, 0-2)

Upshaw 1-7 3-4 5, E. McLaughlin 4-11 2-2 11, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, Williford 7-9 1-5 15, Harroun 2-2 0-0 4, Michael 0-0 1-2 1, Glenn 1-3 0-0 2, Russ 5-7 1-3 12, J. McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 3, Bridges 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-53 8-16 60.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (4-4, 2-0)

Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-5 1-2 1, Bradley 7-10 4-4 21, Jones 3-10 2-3 9, Hamilton 4-8 3-3 11, Raynor 5-8 0-0 15, Peoples Jr. 5-6 2-3 12, Boykins 4-8 0-0 9, Stockton 1-6 3-6 5. Totals 30-64 15-21 85.

Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 43-27. 3-point goals — Evergreen College 4-19 (McLaughlin 1-6, Kennedy 1-3, Russ 1-1, Bridges 1-1, Thomas 0-4, Upshaw 0-3, Brewer 0-1); Lewis-Clark State 10-28 (Raynor 5-8, Bradley 3-6, Jones 1-6, Boykins 1-3, Brown 0-3, Stockton 0-2). Rebounds — Evergreen College 30 (Upshaw 5); Lewis-Clark State 40 (Peoples Jr. 11). Assists — Evergreen College 8 (Upshaw 4); Lewis-Clark State 13 (Brown, Hamilton 3). Total fouls — Evergreen College 17; Lewis-Clark State 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. Attendance — 538.

