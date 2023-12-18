Lewis Central offensive tackle Garret Rutledge commits to Iowa State football

Iowa State football landed a commitment from Lewis Central offensive tackle Garret Rutledge on Monday.

Rutledge joins two other players — Dominic Overby and Kingsley-Pierson's Beau Goodwin — who committed to the Cyclones in the days leading up to the early National Signing Day period on Dec. 20.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman held offers from Iowa State, UNI, Army, Fordham, Holy Cross, Illinois State, Maine, North Dakota State, North Texas, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Lewis Central's Garret Rutledge knocks Norwalk's Aidan Harder's pass out of the air at Norwalk High School on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Norwalk.

Rutledge pushed Lewis Central to the Class 4A state championship this season and anchored the offensive line, which helped the offense compile 2,733 rushing yards, 2,610 passing yards and 62 total touchdowns.

He recorded 29 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a sack on defense.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

