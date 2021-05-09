Lewis Brinson's game-tying homer
Lewis Brinson leads off the bottom of the 7th inning by crushing a home run to center field, tying the game at 1
Whatever the haters still might have to say, Michael Page is simply "on a mission" to become Bellator welterweight champion.
Jon Jones is "without words" after watching Diego Sanchez hang upside down and absorbing strikes from his trainer, Joshua Fabia.
"Nobody wins in this situation."
Donald Cerrone's winless skid hit six fights when he fell to Alex Morono in the first round at UFC on ESPN 24.
"He needs to fight me now, and we need to settle this."
Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes give us a stark reminder of the emotional toll after two fighters go to war with each other.
The wait goes on for Manchester City. Manchester United underlined its determination to make City, its fierce local rival, fight to clinch the Premier League trophy by prolonging the title race for at least a couple more days. United beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday to leave City still needing three points to reclaim the biggest prize in English football.
As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR officials disqualified the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet from a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after the car failed post-race inspection at Darlington Raceway. RELATED: Darlington weekend schedule | 2021 Dash 4 Cash recap Noah Gragson had apparently driven the car to the best result among the four eligible […]
The UFC handed out $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 24 on Saturday – and one fighter double-dipped thanks to his opponent's weight miss.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt "beyond safe" thanks to the COVID-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympics test event for athletics. Gatlin was one of nine international athletes who entered the country to take part in the event on Sunday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, in a warm-up for the Games with less than three months to go. Gatlin won the 100 metres at the event.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.
Watch Carlston Harris choke out Christian Aguilera to becomes the first Guyanese fighter to win in the UFC.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/08/2021
Check out all the facts and figures from Bellator 258, including Michael Page's takeover of the company KO record.
“It was not as difficult as I expected,” Alvarez said in the ring after drawing a U.S. indoor record crowd for boxing of 73,126 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/08/2021
Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.