Lewis Cine is back healthy. Can Brian Flores unlock is potential?

Few players on the Minnesota Vikings have as many expectations as safety Lewis Cine.

Frankly, those expectations come with the territory.

As a first-round selection in the NFL Draft, you’re expected to contribute and be worth the assets used to select you, point blank.

Entering his second season with the Vikings, those expectations are still high.

Still, Cine deserves realistic expectations and standards. After missing most of his rookie season with an injury, Cine’s one year behind most rookies in development and will need time to build himself into a reliable NFL player.

As the Vikings enter training camp, all indications point to Cine being healthy enough to contribute, but his role is still up in the air. A starting spot is up for grabs, but the former Georgia Bulldog is hardly a lock.

So, let’s turn the discussion around. What if Cine was a rookie on this year’s roster? Would he have a real shot at starting, and what would he offer the Vikings?

The injury

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Any discussion around Cine requires mentioning the abrupt end of his rookie season.

After being limited through the first three weeks, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell looked prime to offer Cine an extended role in the offense heading into their trip to London.

However, Cine’s season ended about as quickly as it started.

Early in their game across the pond, Cine suffered a fractured tibia, fibula, and dislocated ankle. The injury kept Cine in London for a few days and prematurely ended his rookie season.

Ruled a compound fracture, Cine’s injury is equal parts gruesome and lengthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the recovery time for a tibia or fibula fracture is a few months. However, the nature of a compound fracture means that Cine’s timeline was likely extended.

The Boston Globe reported that Cine’s injury required two surgeries: an immediate one on that Sunday to prep for a surgery a few days later.

Nine months after the injury, Cine is back with the Vikings and reported to training camp on Sunday. While it’s unclear if the former Georgia Bulldog has any limitations, it appears that Cine will start the season on the Vikings’ active roster. As a result, the question for Cine is less about his recovery and more about his development.

As a result of the injury, Cine took a “redshirt” season but didn’t get any practice time after the Saints game. Instead, Cine’s focus was on recovering and rehabbing from his injury. Now, Cine enters his defacto rookie season having to find a role in Brian Flores’ defense while ensuring he’s fully healthy for the start of the season.

With limited tape from his rookie season (Cine only played two defensive snaps last season), it’s likely better to treat him like a rookie. Instead of trying to evaluate any tape from last season, let’s go back to his time in college with the Georgia defense and treat him as a college prospect entering the league for the first time.

Doing so allows us to evaluate Cine fairly and find a role for him in Flores’ defense.

What does Cine's college film tell us?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cine was often the final line of defense for a Georgia defense closer to the Death Star than a good college football defense. In a season that saw the Bulldogs capture the CFP National Championship, they allowed just 10.2 points per game, including three shutouts to Power 5 opponents (Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Georiga Tech).

Cine was the team’s leading tackler, finishing with 73 total tackles (43 solo). In many ways, Cine’s numbers indicated his ability to gravitate toward the football more than his ability to constantly take the proper angle.

Cine’s success in run support was due to his athleticism and fluidity, not his ability to take proper angles consistently. In college, athletic players can often eliminate a poor approach quickly, but that doesn’t always translate to the NFL.

Still, there were plenty of plays where Cine’s athleticism was combined with a solid angle, likely wowing scouts.

In that same game, the same quick trigger that Cine has in run defense showed up in pass coverage. Although the pass was completed, Cine quickly eliminated any chance of extra yardage by moving downhill like a missile.

For the most part, it’s clear why Cine was a highly-touted prospect who heard his name called on the Thursday of the NFL Draft. While he’s far from a perfect prospect — his quick trigger is sometimes a problem, and his angles need to be cleaned up — you can’t teach the 4.37-speed that Cine has.

What can we expect in 2023?

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

First, it’s important to reiterate that Cine finding himself on the field to begin training camp is an incredibly encouraging sign for his development.

However, the injury likely doesn’t eliminate the fact that Cine was still a first-round selection and will be expected to compete for a starting spot on defense. Sure, he’ll be provided the grace of recovery, but that doesn’t mean he can start with just two defensive snaps as he did last year.

The good news is Cine probably won’t get the same treatment under Brian Flores. In Miami, Flores let multiple young players get significant playing time, including safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland, who both started games as rookies.

For Cine, the question soon shifts to his role in Flores’ defense. Cine has experience as a deep safety in college, but his quick trigger and physicality might be a better fit as a box safety. That would align Cine closer to Brandon Jones, who transitioned into a formidable box safety and additional pass rusher under Flores.

If that’s the best fit, Cine may start the season behind veteran Harrison Smith on the depth chart. Smith is best roaming the box and rushing the passer and has played most of the Vikings’ defensive snaps over his career. However, at 34 years old, Smith isn’t getting any younger and could be kept fresh by taking fewer snaps during the regular season.

Regardless, Flores will likely find a spot for Cine, even if it varies week-to-week.

Cine and Flores can be a perfect marriage because of Cine’s versatility dating back to college. He played in the box, the slot, and as a deep safety, and Flores could utilize that same versatility with the Vikings.

However, Cine has to find his full-time role before figuring out how versatile he can be. Mastering a position in the NFL requires growth, and putting too much on his plate early on could be a dangerous game.

Remember, unlike other rookie safeties across the NFL, Cine wasn’t afforded a rookie season. As a result, Cine’s second season is as much his first season and should be treated as such. Week-to-week growth should be encouraged and would be a good sign for Cine as he continues to develop as a player.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=80433,80436,80426,80414,80410,80417,80405]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire