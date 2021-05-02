Lewis assigns AFC, NFC South 2021 draft grades 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Rhett Lewis assigns AFC and NFC South 2021 draft grades. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Rhett Lewis assigns AFC and NFC South 2021 draft grades. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Michigan Wolverines football saw eight of its 11 draft-eligible players be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but two more — tight end Nick Eubanks and defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, both team captains at U-M — have signed with teams in the league. Kicker Quinn Nordin has not yet been nabbed by a club, but it's fair to assume that he will at some point soon. Eubanks signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where former teammate (and tight end) Sean McKeon, who went the undrafted route last year, plays for, while Kemp will stay in the midwest with the Green Bay Packers.
Despite the retirements of Drew Brees and Philip Rivers, the Saints and Colts were well-stocked at quarterback before adding more in the NFL draft.
Here we will be tracking all of the reports about undrafted free agents signing with the Carolina Panthers as they come in.
The Panthers added 11 players in the NFL draft, tying the most in franchise history, but there is still not a clear starting left tackle.
A list of the University of South Carolina draft picks and free agent signings.
Matt Nagy understands the hype behind Justin Fields, but is consistently adamant Dalton will start next season.
With the 184th overall pick, Baltimore got a tough, blocking tight end who should fit right in.
The state of Michigan produced 16 players in the 2021 NFL draft, out of 259 picks from Thursday-Saturday in Cleveland.
The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard. Peace at the dinner table was maintained when Rhule and the Panthers followed the instructions and tabbed the Oklahoma State running back with the 126th overall selection.
Troy Warner is joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent and could face his brother's 49ers.
After Tim Tebow’s career as a football quarterback ended, he tried baseball. Now that his baseball career has ended, he may be trying football again, as a tight end. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, the man for whom Tebow played at Florida, addressed on Saturday the news that Tebow had a recent workout with the team. [more]
Texas' Sam Ehlinger becomes the fourth quarterback on the Colts' roster, which means Jacob Eason has a good shot at the backup job.
Alabama wrapped up the NFL draft Saturday with 10 total selections, marking the fourth time Saban has produced double-digit draftees during his time with the Crimson Tide. Two of those selections came on Day 3 as Alabama saw offensive lineman Deonte Brown and long snapper Thomas Fletcher both selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round. Here are some Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the draft.
The 2021 NFL draft class of the Steelers is something of a mixed bag.
Instead of shaking up the first round with a blockbuster trade up for the next quarterback of the future, Washington spent the NFL draft quietly plugging holes all over the roster. Making a big splash hasn't worked out so well for this organization in the past, so coach Ron Rivera and his front office will gladly take a seemingly productive weekend of checking off items on the offseason to-do list. Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis.
With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the books, the New England Patriots depth chart has been transformed once again. Here's what it looks like with the team's draft picks on board.
Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.
Looking at the Rams' 2021 draft haul, who are the winners and losers in L.A.?
Bob Baffert's horse is never a bad bet at Churchill Downs.
The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, which means it's time to prematurely name all of the draft's winners and losers. Which category do the Patriots fall under?