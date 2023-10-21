Lewis accounts for four TDs as Elgin tops Pflugerville to keep postseason hopes alive

ELGIN — Elgin’s hope of making the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in a decade is still alive.

Facing a must-win situation Friday, the Wildcats blasted Pflugerville 44-17 at Wildcat Stadium and will go into their season finale in two weeks vs. Rouse with a shot at the postseason out of a District 11-5A Division II that seems to have an endless number of playoff possibilities.

“That’s the goal,” said Elgin quarterback Nathen Lewis, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in what was all likelihood his last home game. “It would mean everything to make playoffs again.”

Lewis, a dynamic athlete who is getting looks from Division II schools, played about as clean a game as possible. He completed 60% of his passes, had no turnovers, tossed touchdowns to three different receivers, threw for 113 yards and ran for 55 yards on nine carries.

“They played off the receivers a lot or brought blitzes, so we just hit slants behind their line for easy completions and then would try to hit one over the top,” he said. “And I got to give praise to the offensive line. I trust them; they trust me, and after that everything else is history.”

Defensively, Elgin forced three turnovers, stifled Pflugerville’s ground game and made several big third-down stops.

The Wildcats defensive line, in particular, was effective for most of the night.

“Execute, execute, execute — that was the key,” Elgin defensive end Dennis Lavigne said. “We wanted to pepper (Pflugerville quarterback Cole Taylor) every play and just take no survivors.”

With the Wildcats leading 23-10 midway through the second quarter, the game’s big moment came on a play by Elgin safety Anthony Alvarez.

Following a long completion to midfield, he stripped the Panthers wide receiver of the ball and returned it deep inside Pflugerville territory.

Two plays later, Lewis hit Gary Jefferson for an 8-yard TD.

“It’s an amazing feeling whenever you get turnovers,” Lavigne said with a laugh. “You get excited even when it isn’t you who makes the turnover.”

On Elgin’s next possession, Curtis McFarlin sprinted 61 yards down the home sideline to put the Wildcats ahead 37-10 and essentially cement the game’s outcome.

Elgin (4-5, 2-3) can technically still make the playoffs with a loss to Rouse, but in a district where all seven teams enter the final two weeks still alive, it would do itself a favor by winning.

“We gotta go attacking and go for it,” said Lavigne, who recovered a fumble early in the second half that set up Lewis’ final scoring pass. “It’s my senior year and I want to go out and do everything to stay alive. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to” go on a long playoff run.

Entering the contest with three straight losses, Elgin set the tone early when Jefferson returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

After forcing a three-and-out, Lewis scrambled 30 yards into the end zone, and with two successful 2-point conversions, the Wildcats led 16-0 with less than six minutes off the clock.

A 4-yard touchdown run by Taylor and Gabriel Cancino’s 30-yard field goal brought the Panthers (1-7, 1-3) within 16-10 prior to Lewis hooking up with a wide-open Jonathan Richard on a 27-yard TD toss.

Alvarez then made his play, and the Wildcats’ dreams of playing in the postseason are still very much alive.

“We were really good in all three phases tonight,” Elgin coach Heath Clawson said. “I’m just really proud of the kids and how they responded after the last three weeks. … It’s fun whenever you have a chance and hope to (get in the playoffs). All we can do is control what we can control and go out and try to win a game.”

Taylor finished with 242 yards passing to lead the Panthers.

