Lewandowski wins but FIFA’s Best baffles; USWNT’s Lloyd, Morgan honored

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FIFA has not followed suit with France Football In announcing its top men’s player of the year 2021.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has pipped Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi to FIFA’s Best honor, going back-to-back and joining Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to twice win the nascent honor.

[ MORE: Reyna unlikely to be fit for USMNT duty ]

The Best FIFA Men’s Player was awarded to Ronaldo in 2016 and 2017 before Luka Modric and Lionel Messi won it

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claimed the women’s top honors, as she did in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Edouard Mendy won Best Men’s Goalkeeper honors while his Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as Best Men’s Coach. Chilean backstop Christiane Endler of PSG and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes were also honored as best on the women’s side.

Latest Premier League

West Ham vs Leeds final score: Harrison hat trick seals shock win Liverpool vs Brentford final score: No Salah, no Mane, no problem Manchester City vs Chelsea final score: De Bruyne the hero for runaway leaders

Salah finalist for Best, but not in Best XI

There is controversy in the men’s Best XI as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was not included despite being one of three players nominated for Best Men’s Player. Cristiano Ronaldo was instead included, as was Erling Haaland, as a group of four forwards included Lewandowski and Messi.

Ronaldo was honored with a career achievement award but apparently, that wasn’t enough.

The midfield was all-Premier League, as Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne was joined by Chelsea duo Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

Man City back Ruben Dias, Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci, and Bayern/Real Madrid’s David Alaba form a back three in front of PSG and Italy’s Gianluigi “Gigi” Donnarumma.

But Women’s honor says, “Hold my drink”

How are you the best women’s player in the world but not in the Women’s Best XI? Putellas and Barca would love to know..

UWCL winners Barcelona stunningly did not have a single player in the Best XI while USWNT star Alex Morgan and retired Carli Lloyd were honored by FIFA/

Goalkeeper Endler and the American duo were joined by Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Wendie Renard, Magdalena Eriksson, Esterfania Banini, Barbara Bonansea, Vivianne Miedema, and Marta.

Of course this is something tabulated by votes but it’s still something that should theoretically be rectified by logic for the sake of a sort of sensible integrity.

Lewandowski hails Gerd Muller after going back-to-back

Lewandowski’s claimed the last two Best Men’s Player awards, and honored the late Gerd Muller in his acceptance speech.

“If you asked me a few years ago, I would have said it is impossible to break that record and score that many goals in the Bundesliga,” said Lewandowski. “But now he is not with us anymore and I also say thank you to him because this record would not be possible without him. He set so many – and for the next generation of players it was to try and beat it.

Lewandowski wins but FIFA’s Best baffles; USWNT’s Lloyd, Morgan honored originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Holders Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea at Cup of Nations

    Reigning champions Algeria are in danger of an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of outsiders Equatorial Guinea in Douala on Sunday.

  • Ousted Guinean leader Conde leaves country for medical check

    Former Guinean President Alpha Conde, ousted in a coup in September, boarded a plane on Monday to go abroad for a medical check-up, two sources said, without revealing his destination. Last month, the ruling junta said the ex-president would be allowed to travel on medical grounds but could not remain abroad for more than a month. A source close to Conde said he boarded a plane at 2 p.m. (1400 GMT).

  • Charlotte Latvala: The lies we tell ourselves

    January is a month of lies.

  • Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta: Ousted Mali president dies aged 76

    Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was forced from power in 2020 after protests over security, economy and elections.

  • How Rich Are Ellen, Colbert and More Big-Name Talk Show Hosts?

    The public learned more than it probably ought to know about the details of Kelly Clarkson's financial life when those details spilled out during divorce proceedings with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, this summer. Us Weekly reported that the "American Idol" veteran pulls in $1.9 million a month through her combined salaries from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and NBC's "The Voice," although the split is unclear. In 2019, Jimmy Kimmel was already the longest-running active late-night host when he signed a three-year contract extension with ABC that keeps "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on through 2022, according to Deadline.

  • At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

    Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville, North Carolina, is for sale. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time.

  • 18 Celebrities Who Lost It All

    We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our... Over-the-top spending, tax troubles, legal battles and launching new careers can all eat away at even the most enormous fortunes, as many of the celebs on this list found out. For an actor with a career spanning five decades, Gary Busey doesn't have much fortune to show for it.

  • Giovanni Reyna likely to miss USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers

    Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans' opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

  • Thailand mulls resuming quarantine waiver for foreign visitors

    Thailand is considering bringing back a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, its health minister said on Monday, as part of a proposed easing of some COVID-19 measures later this week. Thailand reopened to vaccinated foreign visitors in November to help a vital tourism industry that collapsed during nearly 18 months of strict entry policies. The 'Test and Go' policy, which allows visitors to skip the mandatory quarantine if they test negative on arrival, was suspended late in December over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Liverpool relying on abnormal season to catch Man City

    Wiping out Manchester City's 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League looks an onerous task. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is at least gaining hope from a season with so many sudden variables. Liverpool did manage to end a three-match winless run in the league by beating Brentford 3-0 on Sunday, even with its attacking options depleted by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being on international duty in Cameroon.

  • Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. shows off cannon arm with 40-yard bomb to Cam Akers

    Odell Beckham Jr. showed off his arm with a 40-yard bomb to Cam Akers on this beautiful trick play

  • Gabon's Aubameyang leaves Cup of Nations, returns to Arsenal

    Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been allowed to leave the Gabon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and return to his club to continue his recovery from Covid-19, his national team coach said on Monday.

  • Rob Gronkowski: We had to match “exceptional” defensive intensity

    The Buccaneers got a number of key defensive players back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and their return helped spur the unit to a big day. Shaq Barrett returned from injury to record one of the team’s two interceptions and the team recorded two sacks while hitting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts [more]

  • Japanese woman files US$2.9 million lawsuit against sperm donor who lied about identity

    A Japanese woman gave her newborn up for adoption after discovering that the child’s biological father, a sperm donor, lied about his identity. The 30-year-old woman slept with the man up to 10 times after he claimed to be a Japanese graduate of an elite national university. In reality, he was a Chinese national who graduated from a less prestigious university. He was also married. She is now suing him in a Tokyo court for 330 million yen (US$2.9 million) for causing emotional distress. Her…

  • Former Nigerian vice president fabricates Bernard Shaw quote in message to White House

    Nigeria's former vice president Atiku Abubakar quoted Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in a congratulatory message to the White House. But AFP Fact Check found that the literary icon never made the statement attributed to him. A Shaw expert said Atiku may have been “having fun” with the attribution. In January 2021, shortly after US President Joe Biden and Vice Pesident Kamala Harris were sworn into office, Atiku posted an open letter to the White House to congratulate the pair. In the messa

  • Wimbledon offers no participation guarantees to Novak Djokovic amid threat of grand slam ban

    Novak Djokovic is under threat of a grand slam exile after he was told he would need to be vaccinated to play at the French Open and Wimbledon gave no guarantees he would be allowed to defend his title this summer.

  • People Are Sharing The Times TV Shows Refused To Bring Back Old Characters And It Was Super Obvious, And These Always Bothered Me Too

    What ever happened to Christy's kids on Mom?View Entire Post ›

  • Germany one step closer to scrapping Nazi-era abortion law

    Germany's justice ministry presented a draft law on Monday that would do away with a Nazi-era law forbidding doctors to provide information about abortions. Doctors in Germany are allowed to say they offer termination of pregnancies but are not allowed to provide any further information on such procedures. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said getting rid of the law, introduced in 1933, would make it easier for women looking for more information online to consult qualified sources.

  • Medvedev advances, Fernandez out in 1st round in Australia

    The Australian Open started well for second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, one of the biggest potential beneficiaries of Novak Djokovic’s deportation. Aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major title on his next Grand Slam appearance, Medvedev had a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Henri Laaksonen on Tuesday in the first round at Melbourne Park. Defending champion Djokovic was already back in Serbia, two days after losing his legal challenge to stay in Australia despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, when Medvedev went onto Rod Laver Arena and raced through the first set in 26 minutes.

  • Premier League player Power Rankings

    Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of new stars are rising into our top 20.