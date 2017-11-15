Lewandowski says finding back-up a 'difficult' task

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is the only outfield Bayern player to have featured in every match so far in the 2017 campaign (AFP Photo/Christof STACHE)

Berlin (AFP) - Poland hotshot Robert Lewandowski believes Bayern Munich will have their work cut out finding an adequate back-up striker to fill his boots when he is resting.

Last month the 29-year-old said he wanted the German champions to find someone who can carry the striking load on occasions so last season's Bundesliga player of the year can take a break.

But the self-assured former Borussia Dortmund forward believes it will be no easy task.

"I knew it would be difficult to find a back-up for me," the striker, who hit 30 league goals in each of the past two seasons, told Wednesday's Sport Bild.

"It's clear that we're talking about a top international forward, and that category of player wants to be on the pitch in the decisive matches.

"One option would be an ambitious young player, with the desire to learn as back-up for an experienced professional."

Lewandowski, twice the Bundesliga's top goalscorer in the last four years, said in October that he was delighted that Bayern had listened to his wishes and promised to look for someone in the winter transfer window.

"It would be good if I could have a bit more rest," the Polish international said.

"No player can play for 90 minutes every three days all season."

Lewansowski is the only outfield Bayern player to have featured in every match so far this campaign.

Media reports have suggested the Bundesliga leaders see Arsenal's French international forward Olivier Giroud and Ajax's young Danish attacker Kasper Dolberg as potential candidates.