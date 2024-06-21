Lewandowski returns but Poland fall 3-1 to Austria at Euro 2024
dpa
·2 min read
Star striker Robert Lewandowski made his comeback from injury but could only watch as Austria took their first Euro 2024 win with a 3-1 victory against Poland in Berlin on Friday.
Krzysztof Piątek in the 30th minute cancelled out Gernot Trauner's ninth-minute opener, but Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautović from the spot in the second-half secured an important win for the Austrians.
Lewandowski climbed off the bench after he missed the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands with a thigh problem, but his highlight was a yellow card four minutes after he came in.
Austria, who lost 1-0 to France in the opener, are now third in Group D, level with the French and the Netherlands, who face each other later. Poland are bottom of the table with no points.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein talk about nine players who need to have a bounce-back season in 2024 after not living up to expectations in 2023, as well as the work ethic Jayden Daniels is putting in and if NFL teams can learn a lesson from the Celtics.