Lewandowski not in Poland starting lineup against Austria at Euro 2024

Poland's Robert Lewandowski applauds prior to a Group D match between Poland and the Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will start on the bench in the European Championship match against Austria in Berlin on Friday.

The striker was among Poland coach Michal Probierz’s substitutes when the lineups were released.

Lewandowski damaged a thigh muscle in a pre-tournament warmup and sat out Poland’s first match against the Netherlands, where his replacement Adam Buksa scored in a 2-1 loss.

Buksa was in the starting lineup against Austria together with fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Both teams lost their opening Group D matches. Austria lost to France 1-0.

