Levy joins UW swim and dive coaching staff

Aug. 7—LARAMIE — University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston announced on Thursday the addition of Elizabeth Levy to his coaching staff.

Levy is a graduate assistant with the Cowboys and Cowgirls after spending last year as a volunteer assistant at Florida State.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to join the staff and team at Wyoming," Levy said in a news release. "All of the coaches have such unique backgrounds, and I'm grateful to have this opportunity to learn from them. It's clear that the program at Wyoming is on the rise, and I look forward to being part of the continued success."

In Tallahassee, Florida, Levy oversaw student mangers, helped plan meals, travel and equipment for practices and meets, while also conducting postseason practices.

In addition to her work with the Seminoles, Levy also was an assistant coach with Club Seminole. She managed three training groups and wrote a seasonal progression plan for training. Levy also coached at the Neal Studd Swim Camp, at Charles River Aquatics and at the Technique Swim Academy of Harvard and Northeastern.

"Elizabeth stood out from the beginning as someone who was capable of helping our team and our swimmers in a variety of ways," Denniston said. "I'm looking forward to working with Elizabeth and having her on deck with the team as she continues to develop her coaching style and philosophy."

Levy swam competitively at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she earned a degree in religious studies. She was named co-captain of the team for the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons.

Cowgirls soccer

The UW soccer team opened fall camp on Wednesday with an intrasquad scrimmage at the Madrid Sports Complex, which marked the start of its fall practice schedule.

"This is a super exciting time for us," UW coach Colleen Corbin said. "Being able to be on the field, it feels like it's been a long-time coming. But at the same time, us being able to take some time away and go on our retreat and spend real quality time together, I think made this moment more exciting."

The Cowgirls recently returned from a retreat where the team enjoyed outdoor activities such as rafting and hiking. Corbin expressed her excitement to begin practice with her team and for the season to begin in a couple weeks.

"This time is really about creating an identity," Corbin continued. "I think this team is starving for one right now. I just want to empower them to create that identity themselves. It shouldn't be about me telling them who they are or what they should be trying to accomplish as an athlete. That's on them to be able to decide who they are moving forward, and my job is to support that and grow that and teach them what I know."

The Cowgirls travel to Kansas State for an exhibition match on Aug. 15 before their season officially begins Aug. 20 with a home game against Colorado School of Mines.