Leviska Shenault Jr. takes backward pass 41 yards for Panthers TD
The pass was thrown backward and behind the line of scrimmage.
So, PJ Walker doesn’t get credit for a TD toss.
Rather, Laviska Shenault Jr. is credited for a 41-yard touchdown run that gave the Carolina Panthers a 10-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons after the PAT on Thursday Night Football.
Hasta Laviska!

— NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2022
Here's a good reason to dance in the rain.

— NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2022
The weather was putting a damper on the scoring but not the Carolina ground game. Remember, these teams combined for 71 points a couple of weeks ago.
The Panthers added another field goal and got an interception of Marcus Mariota by Jaycee Horn in the second quarter.
Ball up for grabs… and @jayceehorn_10 is under it. PICK!

— NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2022
Atlanta’s performance could be described in one word: Listless.