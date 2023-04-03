The Raiders are getting an up-close look at one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft today.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is visiting the Raiders’ facility today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract last month, but they could be thinking of Garoppolo as more of a one-year stopgap while they develop a rookie. The only other quarterback currently on the Raiders’ roster is Chase Garbers, who signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent last year and never played as a rookie.

The 23-year-old Levis started for Kentucky the last two seasons after transferring from Penn State, and he’s viewed as a quarterback who could go right around the No. 7 overall pick, which the Raiders own. C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are expected to go first and second in some order, which means the Raiders probably won’t have a chance at either of them. Anthony Richardson is the other quarterback who could go somewhere in the Top 10.

Will Levis visits the Raiders today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk