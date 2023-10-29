Will Levis throws four TDs, Titans win 28-23

The Titans may have found themselves a quarterback.

Will Levis threw four touchdown passes in his first NFL start and the Titans got a 28-23 home win over the Falcons. Three of the scores went to DeAndre Hopkins and the fourth one went to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 33-yard score in the fourth quarter after the Falcons got back within five points for the first time.

Levis ended the day 19-of-29 for 238 yards and led the Titans to their first 28-point game since Week 18 of the 2021 season. That will likely lead to questions about whether he will remain the quarterback even after Ryan Tannehill is cleared to return from an ankle injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would also use Malik Willis at quarterback, but he was in for a botched snap and a short run in the first half with Levis running the show the rest of the way.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will be fielding some quarterback questions as well. Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder with the Falcons down 14-3 at the half and he led the team on four scoring drives in the second half. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion, but he was cleared so it will be interesting to see what Smith says about the weeks to come.

The Titans will be in Pittsburgh next week and the Falcons will be home to face the Vikings.