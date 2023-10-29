It took Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis three quarters to surpass Ryan Tannehill's touchdown total this season.

Levis found a wide open DeAndre Hopkins for a 61-yard touchdown pass late in third quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the third touchdown of the day for both players.

Levis is now one touchdown ahead of Tannehill's total through six games (2) in 2023, three quarters into his first NFL start and debut.

Take a look at Levis' third touchdown toss of the day, via the NFL:

Tannehill has struggled behind the Titans offensive line this year, though his style at quarterback lends to hanging in the pocket. It's clear that Levis' debut has jumpstarted the Titans offense. He was 15-of-23 for 188 passing yards and the three touchdowns.

Levis' presence has also helped Hopkins to his best day as a Titans player. The veteran receiver had four catches for 128 yards and the three touchdowns through three quarters.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Levis surpasses Ryan Tannehill's season TD pass total in Titans debut