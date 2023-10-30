Will Levis to start Thursday if Ryan Tannehill can't play, no determination beyond that

A report on Monday morning indicated that Will Levis will start at quarterback for the Titans on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel didn't throw any cold water on that idea during his Monday press conference.

Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a high-ankle sprain and Vrabel said that Levis will continue to be the starter if Tannehill remains out this week. Levis made his NFL debut on Sunday and threw four touchdowns in Tennessee's 28-23 win over the Falcons.

The strong debut for the second-round pick has led to questions about whether the Titans will go back to Tannehill at all, but Vrabel said on Monday that the team is not ready to make any determinations about anything beyond this week at this point.

Another win on Thursday will move the Titans to 4-4 on the season. Making a change while the team is winning games would be difficult, but facing such a decision would be preferable to playing out the string in the second half of the year.