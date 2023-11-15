Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill are full practice participants; Treylon Burks still out

The Titans' top-two quarterbacks remain on the practice report in Week 11, but both had full participation.

Tannehill has an ankle injury and Levis a foot injury.

Tannehill missed one practice last week and was limited in the other two before being inactive for Sunday's game.

Receiver Treylon Burks, who missed last week's game with a concussion, remains out of practice. Offensive tackle Andre Dillard (concussion) also didn't practice.

Offensive guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), cornerback Anthony Kendall (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) were limited.

Murphy-Bunting did not play last week after missing all three days of practice, and he said Wednesday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com, that he underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his thumb. His return to play is dependant only on pain tolerance.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Murphy-Bunting will remain limited the rest of the week.