Will Levis returns to practice as limited participant

There's still a chance rookie quarterback Will Levis will be on the field when the Titans take on the Jaguars this weekend.

After exiting the Week 17 loss to Houston early on, Levis (foot) returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday.

Levis said earlier this week that his foot injury isn't too much to worry about and he wants to play if he's able.

The rookie QB out of Kentucky has completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts this season.

Ryan Tannehill is expected to start if Levis cannot.

Tennessee guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle) and offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (neck) were downgraded from limited to non-participants on Thursday.

Center Aaron Brewer (ankle/knee) was added to the report as limited.

Receiver Colton Dowell (knee), defensive back Anthony Kendall (knee), and defensive lineman TK McLendon (shoulder) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Eric Garror (illness/knee) was upgraded to limited. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (rest), cornerback Caleb Farley (back), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), outside linebacker Caleb Murphy (shoulder), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), and tight end Kevin Rader (hip) remained limited.

Cornerback Tre Avery (knee) and linebacker Otis Reese (groin) remained full.