Will Levis reacts to Titans taking JC Latham in NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans added to their offensive line with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by taking Alabama offensive tackle, JC Latham.

One person who is very happy with that pick is quarterback Will Levis, who desperately needed more help upfront after getting beaten up pretty good behind a lackluster unit during his rookie season.

No matter where the massive Latham ends up settling in, he should bolster the group upfront for Levis right away, putting him in a better position to succeed in what is a crucial season for the Kentucky product.

Levis took to Twitter shortly after the Titans drafted Latham in the first round to share his reaction. Take a look:

Let’s work, Trench King!! — Will Levis (@will_levis) April 26, 2024

The hope is that Latham can fill the void at left tackle, and that’s exactly what the Titans have planned for him moving forward, as general manager Ran Carthon said so after the pick was submitted.

The Titans will once again be on the clock in the second round at No. 38 overall on Friday evening.

