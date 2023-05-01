Will Levis reacts to getting drafted by Titans

Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Here are the five biggest power moves teams made in the NFL Draft.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet."
Usually the first few picks of the draft are pretty well mapped out by this point, but even some of the most keen NFL executives are mostly shrugging about who will is going where.
Do you take the undersized but productive QB prospect or do you prefer a player with all the tools but less may need to refine his skills? The 2023 class has a little bit of everything.
Simmons' $23.5 million average annual value is second only to Aaron Donald at his position.
Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's Scott Pianowski & Charles Robinson to dive into how the Detroit Lions & Indianapolis Colts will impact the draft with the 6th and 4th overall picks, respectively.
Here's how the Carolina Panthers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the New Orleans Saints fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Raiders fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Jaguars fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
NFL fans can't get enough of the draft.
Here's how the Seattle Seahawks fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the 49ers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
The Browns desperately needed to get better against the run this offseason and this draft pick will go a long way with that.
Here's how the Green Bay Packers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
It can credibly be said that they acquired four starter-level players with their first four picks.