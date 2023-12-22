Will Levis is questionable for Sunday

Titans quarterback Will Levis has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Levis returned to practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week with the ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Texans. Levis said earlier this week that he would push to play as long as he was physically capable of doing so and his ankle's response to Friday's work will likely play a big part in determining the answer to that question.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Levis will be listed as questionable. Ryan Tannehill will start at quarterback if Levis is not in the lineup this weekend.

While Levis may play, the Titans did rule out a good number of players. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), safety Amani Hooker (knee), defensive back K’Von Wallace (quad), linebacker Jack Gibbens (back), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (knee), and defensive lineman TK McLendon (shoulder) won't play.